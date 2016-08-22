On World Students' Day, Here Are Some Fabulous Makeup Tips For College Girls Make Up Tips oi-Riddhi Roy

Student life has changed tremendously in the past decade. College life is special and on World Students' Day, observed on Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam's birthday, we are here to celebrate this special phase of life. Getting ready for college on those days when you can barely get up can be quite challenging. Of course, you could just wear pajamas and go. But that's like almost giving up on life. We've all done that some or the other point of time. But wouldn't it be really nice to know about some of the easy makeup hacks for college days?

For college days, we want easy, fresh makeup that boosts the mood and also lasts all day long. And also something that is easy to do and takes very little time.

There are many articles on how to perfect work makeup looks, but not enough of them on easy makeup hacks for college girls! At least, that's what we believe to be true. So, here's an article covering simple makeup tips for college girls.

A few general makeup tips are important to remember. You must remember to drink 2 liters of water every day. It can get really hectic, but do remember to drink water, as water defines your overall appearance as well.

An improper diet can also wreak havoc on the appearance. So, apart from concentrating on the other factors you can also learn some easy makeup hacks for college girls. So, here are the easy everyday makeup hacks for college girls, have a look.

Use a BB or CC cream: These creams are multi-purpose creams and work as moisturisers, foundations and also give SPF protection, something that is absolutely imperative for college girls because of the amount of time they spend in the sun.

Lip balms: If you're using a matte lipstick, keep a lip balm handy at all times, this will increase the longevity of the lipstick and also prevent the lips from drying out. Instead of rubbing the balm on your lips, dab it on. For this trick, stick form of lip balms are preferred.

Blush: Use a lip and cheek stain or a cream blush instead of a powder blush, as these look like you have a healthy pink flush going on naturally. So, this is one of the perfect everyday makeup hacks for college girls.

Eyeliner: Try to skip kajal even though it seems like a necessity. At the end of the day, all that kajal does is make you look like a panda because no matter how smudge free the formula is, kajal tends to get smudged at the end of the day.

Mascara: Use a waterproof mascara. Mascaras are often skipped in the makeup routines, but honestly they just make the eyes look more complete. Tightline your upper waterline to make it look like you have naturally thick lashes. Isn't this an easy makeup hack for college girls?

Powder: Carry a face powder, with UV protection, in your bag at all times because let's face it, one does need touch-ups throughout the day when spending a lot of time outside. This is how to do your everyday college makeup.