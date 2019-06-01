10 Simple Hairstyles For College Girls Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

When in college, you want to look your best. If you're a college-going girl, you know how important a hairstyle is. A great hairstyle can transform your entire look. You do want to do those amazing hairstyles to pump up your look, but either you don't have the time to do those complex hairstyles or maybe they are just too daunting for you.

Either way, this puts you in a fix. So, should you get back to those simple, basic hairstyles? Absolutely not. Every problem has a solution and we have one for you! Today, in this article, we bring to you ten amazing hairstyles that are simple, easy and won't take much time to do. These would enhance your look while giving the impression that you've spent hours getting them done. Interested? Well then, let's have a look at these hairstyles.

1. The Loose Side Braid

We'll start off with the simplest one. Giving a simple twist to your everyday braid can make a whole lot of difference. And this is the perfect hairstyle for when you're running late.

How to do

Comb through your hair.

Side part your hair and sweep them to one side.

Braid your hair in a loose three-strand braid.

Secure the ends using a hair tie.

Pull on the braid a little to give it some volume.

2. The Half Updo Bun

Next is the funky hairstyle for all those who don't like to tie their hair in a bun, but still want to give the bun a try.

How to do

Comb through your hair.

Pull your hair in a half ponytail and secure it at the top of your head.

Twist the hair of the ponytail and wrap it around the base of the ponytail to make a bun. Secure the end using some bobby pins.

Tug on the bun a little to give it some more volume.

3. The Multi-Tied Braid

This is a refreshing, easy and pretty twist to your regular ponytail. This looks chic and takes about 5 minutes to do.

How to do

Comb through your hair.

Pull your hair back in a ponytail.

Now you need a few scrunchies, preferably black.

Depending on the length of your hair, tie your ponytail at two to three places spaced equally.

Pouf out each section to create a bubble and you're done.

4. The Front Twist

A twist to the front doesn't take much time, but it does add dimension to your hair. And the best part - it takes just a minute to do this.

How to do

Side part your hair to the side you think looks best on you.

Take the front section from the larger parting, twist it and secure it at the back using a couple of bobby pins.

Now take the section from the smaller parting, twist it and secure it at the back using a couple of bobby pins.

Comb through the hair that is kept at the back.

5. A Sleek High Ponytail

While a ponytail is a regular, placing it a bit higher can make a lot of difference. You can straighten the hair and it adds to that some more.

How to do

Apply a heat protectant on your hair and then proceed to straighten it using a flat iron.

Comb through your hair.

Pull it back in a high ponytail and secure it using a hair tie.

If you have those baby hairs in the front, use some hair gel to settle it down.

Lastly, use some hair spray to set everything in place.

6. Loose Waves Ponytail

Curling your hair in loose waves and letting it loose is something that you might have done a million times. Pulling those loose waves in a ponytail can give your ponytail a new dimension.

How to do

Apply a heat protectant on your hair.

Curl your hair in loose waves from the middle till the end.

Pull the hair back in a low or medium ponytail and secure it using a hair tie.

You can either side part, middle part or pull back all your hair back in the front as per your preference.

7. The Front Side Braid

If you just want to get that extra mile, but still look like you have put in some effort, a side braid is for you. This hairstyle will work for you no matter the length of your hair.

How to do

Comb through your hair and make a middle parting.

Start from the very front of your parting and start braiding your hair in a Dutch braid while you continue to pull the section from the sides and adding it to your braid.

Secure the braid at the back using some bobby pins.

You can do this on both sides or just one side. It depends on your preference.

8. A High Bun

A high bun works for you no matter the occasion or the place. This is perfect for the days when you just can't decide how to style your hair. Tie it in a high bun and you're good to go.

How to do

Comb through your hair. Ensure that you get rid of all the knots.

Pull your hair back in a high ponytail at the front of your head and secure it using a scrunchy.

Now, twist your hair and start wrapping it up around the base to make a bun.

Secure the ends using some bobby pins.

Pull on the bun to give it some more volume.

Lastly, apply some hair spray to set everything in place.

9. A Rope Braid

Braids are the most common hairstyle. And you must have tried various versions of a three-strand braid. But this exquisite braid can be done using two strands. It is quick to do and will make you stand out.

How to do

Comb through your hair to remove any knots.

Gather all your hair and pull it back in a high ponytail.

Take a small section of your hair from under the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie to hide it. Secure it with some bobby pins at the back.

Now, divide your ponytail into two sections.

Now twist both the sections in the same direction and twist both the sections around each other in the direction opposite to the one in which you have twisted each section.

Keep on doing this until you reach the end and then secure it with a hair tie.

Apply some hair spray to set everything in place.

10. Braid With A Half Updo Bun

This hairstyle is for someone who wants to get the best of both worlds. You braid a section of hair and tie it into a half updo. This hairstyle will give you an edgy look.

How to do

Comb through your hair thoroughly to remove any knots and tangles.

Now take the middle-front chunk of your hair.

Start braiding this chunk into a chic French braid.

After you're done with three to four plaits, tie it into kind of a half ponytail.

Twist this ponytail and wrap it around the base to make a bun.

Secure the ends using some bobby pins.

Pull it on a little to give it some volume.

Apply some hair spray in the end, if possible.