What Is The Best Time To Take Dietary Supplements?

Most of the people have their daily dose of dietary supplements. Dietary supplements are consumed to make up for the deficiencies of minerals and vitamins in your body. Sometimes, people choose to take their daily doses of vitamins and supplements in their own convenience. So, here, we are giving you an insight about the best time to take dietary supplements.

Dietary supplements include vitamins, omega-3, calcium tablets, multivitamin tablets, which are often prescribed by the doctor. Also, the supplements can be vitamins, minerals, iron, and even amino acids.

Since the health market is booming, many brands are bringing in supplements that promise to cure you. However, it is really important to understand the function of a dietary supplement. The supplements aren't drugs but food items that are not meant for curing or treating any kind of a disease. The main purpose of it is to take care of the deficiency in your body.

Dietary supplements have been a part of a person's diet that help the body to work properly. But, do you know the right time to have the supplements that will boost their effectiveness further?

Read on to know the best time to take dietary supplements.

1. Vitamin C

Your body doesn't naturally produce vitamin C. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin and any dosage amount not used by the body is quickly flushed out of the body through urine. This vitamin supports the normal functioning of the immune system, boosts energy and is a powerful antioxidant.

Vitamin C only lasts a few hours in the bloodstream, so it is best taken in split doses throughout the day. Consume it in the morning and then take it later in the day.

Dosage: 200 to 500 mg per day.

2. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin and it must be taken with foods containing fat to be absorbed in the body. This vitamin protects against cell damage from free radicals, needed for maintenance of a healthy heart and circulation. Fat-soluble vitamins are more easily stored in the body, especially in the liver and fat tissues.

Vitamin E is best absorbed when the dietary fats are consumed like milk in cereals, nuts, yogurt or avocado.

Dosage: Have vitamin E supplements in the morning.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is also a fat-soluble vitamin, which should be taken with meals. Vitamin D is best absorbed when you consume foods that contain healthy fats like olive oil, nut butter or avocado. Vitamin D helps the body maintain strong, healthy bones, teeth and muscles. It also helps in better absorption of calcium in the body. This vitamin is best taken with meals and studies have shown that taking them in the night can have negative influences on sleep.

Dosage: Have them early in the afternoon or evening and just stay below the upper limit of 4000 IU a day.

4. Calcium

Calcium is a huge mineral supplement that is quite hard to swallow. So, breaking the tablet in half and taking one half in the morning and the other in the afternoon could make it go down more easily. The majority of calcium can be found in the bones and teeth and calcium is needed for nerve transmissions and muscle function. Take calcium supplements in the evening because it is best utilized at night.

Dosage: Have two 500 mg doses of calcium tablets.

5. Vitamin B and B-complex vitamins

Many people take vitamin B tablets to enhance their energy as well as feel more relaxed and less stressed. That is the reason vitamin B is also known as a de-stress vitamin. There are total of eight B vitamins and each play a significant role in your bodies. While taking a vitamin B supplement or a B-complex supplement, consider taking it in the morning before breakfast instead of in the evening.

Dosage: Take one dosage in the morning to jump-start your day.

6. Fish Oil

Fish oil supplements contain long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. They must be obtained through diet or supplementation. Fish oil supplements are necessary for brain function, normal growth and development. They are also important for the heart and eye health. Fish oil supplements are best taken with a meal to avoid absorption.

Dosage: Take fish oil supplements of 450-500 mg per day.

7. Iron

It is recommended by health experts that iron should be taken on an empty stomach to lessen any digestive irritation that may occur. Some nutrients get easily absorbed in the body when had together. Consuming iron and vitamin C supplements is one which you can take in combination. Calcium is a major inhibitor of iron absorption, so ensure that you don't take these two together.

Dosage: Females above 19 years and over should take 9 mg per day.

8. Probiotics

Probiotic supplements are often recommended to promote gut flora when antibiotics are prescribed. Probiotics are live organisms and are often called the good bacteria. It helps to support the protective intestinal micro flora naturally found in the gut.

Dosage: The supplement is best taken either at breakfast or at night on an empty stomach 30-60 minutes before meals to minimise interaction with digestive enzymes.

9. Selenium

Selenium is a trace mineral with antioxidants and anticancer properties. Selenium is best absorbed in the body when taken with vitamin E supplements. Taking selenium supplements above 400 mg a day may not be healthy.

Dosage: Take selenium supplements 200 mg per day.

Follow these rules to prevent any kind of side effects of the tablets.

Wash down supplements with water or orange juice.

Don't take tablets with tea or coffee, as the caffeine and tannins present in them can interfere with absorption and increase the loss of other minerals from the body.

Take your supplements before or after a meal, unless directed otherwise.

Some supplements may interact with prescription medications, so speak with a pharmacist if you have any concerns.

