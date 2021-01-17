28 Best Foods To Lower Cholesterol

Diet And Cholesterol: The Direct Relation Between The Food You Eat And Your Cholesterol Levels The food you eat is directly linked to your cholesterol levels [2]. That is, lowering your cholesterol through your diet is actually pretty straightforward. All you have to do is add more veggies, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, and whole grains to your diet, helping lower your cholesterol levels and reduce plaque build-up [3]. How To Lower Cholesterol Naturally? Check Out The 17 Different Ways While avoiding foods with high cholesterol content may be beneficial for some, the best and most effective way to reduce cholesterol levels is to choose foods that contain unsaturated fats over those containing saturated or trans fats [4]. Make sure to pay attention to the quantities of fat in the diet and which types are entering the body. Your diet has a powerful effect on your cholesterol and other risk factors. Different foods help in lowering cholesterol levels in various ways. Some deliver soluble fibre that binds cholesterol and its precursors in the digestive system and ‘drag' these out of the body before they get into circulation. Some veggies that contain sterols and stanols will help block the body from absorbing cholesterol. Let's take a look at some of the foods that help lower cholesterol levels.

1. Almonds Almonds are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and fibre that help increase the good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol. A study found out that daily consumption of almonds will help to reduce the LDL cholesterol levels by 3 to 19 per cent [5]. Almonds are a great snack food, and you can add it in salads and oatmeal. 10 Ways To Add Almonds To Your Food 2. Soybean People who suffer from high cholesterol can add soybean to their diet, as it is rich in plant protein. It contains high levels of polyunsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals, and fibre that can help lower bad cholesterol. Eating 1 to 2 servings of soybean daily can help protect you from coronary heart disease [6]. Legumes such as beans, peas and lentils are also good for cholesterol.

3. Flaxseeds Flaxseeds contain soluble fibre, lignans, and omega 3 fatty acids. According to a study in Nutrition and Metabolism, flaxseed drink can lower total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol by 12 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively [7]. Several studies show that consuming flaxseed daily can reduce total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. 4. Fenugreek Seeds Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi seeds, have medicinal properties and are a good source of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-diabetic properties. The main compound in fenugreek called saponins plays a role in lowering LDL cholesterol [8]. Consume ½ to 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds daily.

5. Coriander seeds Coriander seeds or dhaniya seeds have been used in Ayurvedic medicine since ancient times [9]. According to studies, coriander seeds can help lower bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels significantly. Boil 2 tablespoons of coriander seeds in a glass of water, strain the decoction after cooling and drink it twice a day. 6. Psyllium husk Psyllium husk is a rich source of soluble fibre which helps lower LDL cholesterol significantly. According to a study, people with LDL cholesterol concentrations between 3.36 and 4.91 mmol/L were given 5.1 g psyllium husk for 26 weeks. The result showed lower LDL cholesterol concentrations [10]. The amount needed to lower cholesterol is 10 to 20 grams of psyllium husk a day. Note: Psyllium is generally taken three times a day, just before each meal, either in a capsule or as a powder that you mix with water or juice.

7. Garlic Out of the plethora of health benefits, this spice/herb has, one of the primary health benefits of garlic in lowering cholesterol. Garlic extract can help decrease total cholesterol, and LDL levels and studies have proven that consuming garlic daily for two months will lower cholesterol levels and reduce heart disease risk [11]. Have ½ to 1 garlic clove every day; you can add it to curries, stir-fried veggies or soups. Note: Garlic and garlic supplements should be avoided before surgery and should not be taken along with blood-thinning medicines. 8. Holy Basil Holy basil, commonly called tulsi in India, has a myriad of medicinal properties, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and anti-hypercholesterolemia anticarcinogenic, and so on. Study shows that tulsi prevents atherosclerosis in the blood vessels, which is caused due to high cholesterol [12]. Drink tulsi tea daily or chew a few tulsi leaves.

9. Grapefruit People who suffer from high cholesterol levels can eat grapefruits. They contain soluble fibre and are rich in pectin that is a cholesterol-reducing component. Studies have shown that eating one red grapefruit daily for a month can help lower LDL cholesterol by as much as 20 per cent [13]. Consuming berries and grapes are also a good way to reduce cholesterol levels. 10. Avocado Avocados are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats that can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise good cholesterol. Avocados are rich in B-complex vitamins, vitamin K, and several minerals. The fruits also contain plant sterols with cholesterol-lowering properties [14]. Add ½ an avocado to salads, toast or eat the fruit as it is. Avocado For Weight Loss

11. Spinach Spinach contains lutein, a substance which helps to lower cholesterol in the body. This lutein also helps prevent heart attacks by helping the artery walls eliminate the cholesterol invaders that cause clogging [15]. While all vegetables contain cholesterol-lowering fibre, but spinach is a particularly great source. Consume 1 cup of spinach every day. 12. Dark Chocolate Did you know that eating dark chocolate can help reduce high cholesterol? It can effectively reduce bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol level in the bloodstream. A component called theobromine present in dark chocolate is mainly responsible for its HDL cholesterol-raising effect [16]. 9 Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolate

13. Oatmeal Oatmeal is a popular breakfast food and is advised for people with high cholesterol levels. Having it daily has been shown to lower high cholesterol level. The high soluble fibre content present in oatmeal helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL). The fibre reduces the absorption of bad cholesterol in your bloodstream, thus reducing cardiovascular disease risk [17]. You can also add barley to your diet for cholesterol management. 14. Salmon Salmon has omega-3 fatty acids called EPA and DHA, which provide protection against high cholesterol. Salmon helps to lower triglycerides and boost HDL cholesterol slightly, thus lowering the risk of heart disease. Consume at least 2 servings of salmon every week to help keep your heart healthy. Fatty fish, like mackerel, is also beneficial for cholesterol [18].

15. Orange Juice Orange is another superfood that can lower high cholesterol. Researchers found out that orange juice improves blood lipid profiles in people who have high cholesterol due to the presence of vitamin C, folate and flavonoids in oranges [19]. You can drink a glass of freshly made orange juice while having breakfast. Note: Store-bought orange juices are not beneficial for lowering cholesterol. 16. Green Tea Drinking green tea daily will help to reduce bad cholesterol. The healthy beverage has several compounds that prevent cholesterol absorption in the digestive tract and help in its excretion. In addition, green tea has other health benefits too - like preventing plaque build-up in the arteries. Drink 3 to 4 cups of green tea daily [20].