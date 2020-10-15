31 Foods To Reduce High Blood Pressure Safely, Naturally And Quickly

1. Mango Mangoes are rich in fibre and beta-carotene, both of which have been deemed to be effective in lowering blood pressure [5]. Studies have pointed out that adding beta-carotene-rich foods to your diet may be an effective way to lower blood pressure safely [6]. 2. Apricot Apricots are fruits that can help in slashing your blood pressure and lower the risk of chronic disease. This fruit is rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are keys to healthier blood pressure levels [7]. 3. Apple Those who are struggling with blood pressure can include apples in their diet. Quercetin, a compound found in apple, is effective in safely lowering blood pressure [8]. The antioxidants present in apples can help prevent any future complications related to BP levels as well [9]. Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Raisins (Kishmish) 4. Grapefruit Grapefruit is a good source of lycopene and vitamin C, which are excellent in lowering blood pressure [10]. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that may help keep your heart healthy by reducing heart disease risk, eating grapefruit daily can help reduce high blood pressure. 5. Blueberry These colourful, small fruits will satisfy your sweet tooth as well as lower your blood pressure. Blueberries are loaded with resveratrol, are low-glycaemic, and high in fibre which is found to be effective in reducing blood pressure [11].

6. Watermelon Watermelon contains an amino acid called citrulline, which may help to manage high blood pressure [12]. The amino acid helps by relaxing the blood vessels and improving flexibility in the arteries; thereby lowering high blood pressure. 7. Strawberry Resveratrol, a pigment found in strawberries, is effective in preventing hypertension and keeps your blood pressure in check [13]. These sweet berries are a great addition to your diet when you are suffering from high blood pressure. 8. Bell Pepper Eating bell peppers daily takes you one step closer to a healthier you than yesterday. Controlled and regular consumption can also help in lowering blood pressure [14]. They are a great source of vitamin C, which has been shown to improve cardiac function and lower blood pressure in patients. 9. Carrot The sweet, colourful vegetable is not just versatile but also healthy. The fibre and potassium in carrots may help manage blood pressure [15]. Also, carrots are packed with beta-carotene and vitamin C that can help keep your blood pressure levels down. 10. Tomato Tomatoes have plenty of vitamin C and quercetin. They are also a great source of lycopene, which helps reduce blood pressure [16]. Lycopene has been proven to be beneficial for lowering your cholesterol and decreasing your blood pressure.

11. Onion A favourite of many and despised by many (for the after smell and the way it can make one cry), onions are a great source of quercetin which is effective in lowering blood pressure [17]. 12. Sweet Potato Sweet potatoes help in lowering blood pressure because it is a good source of hypertension-fighting resistant starch, vitamin C and beta-carotene [18]. Also, sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium, which naturally helps to lower blood pressure by reducing the effects of sodium and tension in the blood vessels. Roti, Raita, Sambar And Idli: 20 Indian Foods And Their Health Benefits 13. Beetroot Beetroots are high in nitric oxide, which can help in opening the blood vessels and lowering blood pressure. You can steam it, boil it, stir fry it or even eat it raw. Studies point out that drinking one glass of beetroot juice daily is enough to significantly reduce blood pressure in people with hypertension [19]. 14. Spinach Spinach is an easy and versatile green leafy veggie to cook. This leafy vegetable is a triple threat when it comes to your blood pressure, thanks to its healthy helpings of beta-carotene, fibre and vitamin C [20]. 15. Kale Similar to spinach, kale is an ideal leafy addition you can make to your high blood pressure diet. Rich in heart-friendly nutrients and antioxidants such as lutein, omega-3 fatty acids and flavonoids, this green leafy vegetable is a powerhouse of health benefits [21].

16. Flax Seed One of the healthiest seeds out there, regular consumption of flax seeds can be linked to many benefits such as healthy weight loss, energy boosting and so on. Reducing high blood pressure levels can also be added to the list because flax seeds are a great source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation, keep the heart healthy and improve the circulatory system [22]. 17. Dark Chocolate Don't deprive yourself of these sweet treats that can help you lower the blood pressure! Dark chocolates are high in flavonoid content that helps in lowering blood pressure. Studies have found that dark chocolate, the kind that contains at least 50 to 70 per cent cocoa can help reduce blood pressure levels, especially in people with hypertension [23]. 18. Egg Egg, especially egg whites, are good for high blood pressure [24]. The protein-packed eggs can help improve both your cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Include eggs for breakfast to lower blood pressure naturally. 19. Salmon Fatty fishes, like salmon, are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, which studies show to help lower blood pressure levels [25]. The heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids can lower your risk of heart disease and reduce inflammation as well. 20. Garlic The potential of garlic is not limited to adding flavour to your food. Still, it is a highly vital ingredient to control your blood pressure level. Consumption of garlic increases the level of nitric oxide in our body, which in turn widens the arteries and reduces blood pressure on the walls [26]. You can consume garlic raw or add it to your leafy green salad along with thyme or basil to enhance its potential even more.

Some of the other foods that can help lower blood pressure naturally are as follows: Low-fat dairy products

Beans and lentils

Pistachios

Amaranth

Celery

Broccoli

Greek yoghurt

Herbs and spices such as cilantro, saffron, lemongrass, black cumin, ginseng, cinnamon, cardamom, sweet basil, and ginger [27]

Walnuts

Banana

Other citrus fruits like orange and lemon

Pumpkin seeds