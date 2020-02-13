10 Best Foods With Good Fat For Weight Loss Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

The moment you hear the term 'fat', you are quick to stay away - especially if you are undergoing any weight loss regime. The simple rule for weight loss is to burn more calories than what you consume. This will force your body to break down the fat that is stored to acquire the required amount of energy.

In simple words, if you want to target your turkey neck, then you need to check your food habits. So, your diet should include a balance of nutrient-dense foods for better results.

All fats are not the devil as assumed by many people and our body needs essential fats to function properly and aid weight loss. Fats can be classified as good and bad fats. Good fats help in increasing your metabolism and also protect your heart from various ailments [1][2].

Most people are confused about which is good fat from a bad one, so let us discuss some of the food items that should be involved in your diet for faster and proper weight loss that are known to contain good fats in them.

1. Avocado Containing 80 per cent fat, avocado contains a fatty acid called oleic acid which is extremely beneficial for one's health [3]. Studies have found that avocado contains more potassium than bananas and helps in fighting cholesterol [4]. It was also found that people who include avocado in their diet will have less belly fat due to the presence of the good fat which helps improve your metabolism [5]. 2. Nuts Nuts have been considered as the healthiest food items that are high in good fats, fibre and protein [6]. Studies have shown that people who consume healthy nuts like walnuts, almonds and macadamia nuts tend to be healthier and also have less risk of getting obese, as these contain healthy fats for weight loss [7]. 3. Chia Seeds 28 grams of chia seeds contain around 9 grams of good fats. Chia seeds contain healthy omega-3 fatty acids, which is a very good heart-healthy component and these seeds also contain good fats for weight loss [8]. Can Chia Seeds Help Reduce Belly Fat? 4. Flaxseeds These seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and healthy fibre, as well as 9 g of fat (in 2 tablespoons), which is almost entirely unsaturated [9]. The fibre content in flaxseeds helps promote weight loss and also help reduce high cholesterol levels [10]. Flaxseeds For Weight Loss: Ways To Add It To Your Diet 5. Dark Chocolate These delicacies provide a good amount (9 g) of healthful fat which makes up to 65 per cent [11]. Dark chocolate has the highest level of antioxidants that helps in controlling cholesterol and blood pressure. 6. Whole-eggs Recent studies have shown that cholesterol in a whole-egg does not affect the cholesterol level in the blood. Actually, a whole egg would be the only food that contains every single nutrient that is needed by our body [12]. Eggs also contain potent antioxidants that are very beneficial for our health, which makes whole-egg the most weight loss-friendly food [13]. 7. Fatty Fish Fishes like salmon, mackerel, sardine, herring and trout contain omega-3 fatty acids that aid weight loss [14]. In addition, eating fatty fish makes the person much healthier, with a better heart condition and protection from disorders like dementia [15]. 8. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Extra-virgin olive oil is considered as one of the healthiest foods, but very few people actually know that it is very high in healthy fats. It has numerous health benefits and contains vitamin E, vitamin K and also powerful antioxidants, which help promote a healthy weight loss [16]. 9. Coconut Oil One of the best sources of saturated fats today available to us, coconut oil has around 90 per cent of the fatty acids and are all beneficial for one's health [16]. The fats actually work as catalysts to boost the metabolism of our body and help in burning around 120 calories per day. These fatty acids also help in reducing belly fat [17]. 10. Full-fat Yoghurt There is a common misconception that food items that contain full fats are bad for health, but studies have shown that even foods containing high fats are actually very beneficial for our health. Full fat yoghurt, for example, helps in digestion, fights heart disease and obesity [18]. On A Final Note… Fat is essential for our body and overall health. A balanced diet should consist of healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Be aware of the quantity you consume because moderation is key. Frequently Asked Questions Q. Do healthy fats help you lose weight? A. Monounsaturated fats are healthy fats most commonly found in olive oil, nuts, seeds and some animal-based foods. Diets high in monounsaturated fats can help with weight loss and may reduce risk factors for heart disease, as long as they don't add extra calories to your diet. Q. Do healthy fats make you gain weight? A. Despite fat having more calories per gram than protein or carbohydrates, diets that are high in fat do not make people fat. This depends completely on the context. A diet that is high in carbs and fat will make you fat, but it is not because of the fat. Q.Is peanut butter a healthy fat? A. Yes.