20 Wonderful Benefits Of Red Spinach, Nutrition & Recipes

We are all aware of green spinach and the amazing benefits it is encompassed of. However, are you aware of red spinach? Belonging to the family Amaranthaceae, red spinach is one amongst the several varieties of spinach such as ground spinach, white spinach, spinach thorns etc. Red spinach is a good source of nutrition and is used[1] for medicinal purposes as well. The leafy vegetable has a red liquid in its stem, which is responsible for the red colour that we see on the stems and leaves.

The sweet, earthy texture of the red spinach is one of the central factors that distinguish it from the green spinach, apart[2] from the 'red' colour. It is commonly consumed in India and parts of America. In African traditional medicine, red spinach is used as a herbal remedy to cure gastric problems.

The nutritional benefits offered by the leafy vegetable is extremely beneficial for not only your health but also for your skin and hair. If red spinach is not a part of your diet now, the following benefits are going to make you fall head over heels for it!

Nutritional Value Of Red Spinach

100 grams of red spinach has 51 kcal of energy, 0.08 milligrams of vitamin B1 h, and 0.5 grams of fat.

100 grams of red spinach contain approximately

10 grams carbohydrates [3]

1 gram dietary fibre

4.6 grams protein

42 milligrams sodium

340 milligrams potassium

111 milligrams phosphorus

368 milligrams calcium

2 milligrams iron

1.9 milligrams vitamin A

80 milligrams vitamin C.

Benefits Of Red Spinach

Rich in calcium and niacin, the leafy vegetable is a must include in your daily diet. From being used as an ingredient in soups to being used to cure calcium deficiency, red spinach is your ultimate answer for a healthy life.

1. Improves digestion

The fibre content in red spinach is [4] extremely beneficial for your digestive system. The fibre helps in regulating your bowel movement by cleaning out the colon. Red spinach improves your digestion process and improves your colon health. It helps in [5] relieving constipation and prevents colon cancer, diabetes and cholesterol.

2. Treats cancer

Red spinach contains amino acid, iron, phosphorus, vitamin E, potassium, vitamin C, and magnesium which work together to eradicate the growth of cancer cells. The antioxidants in the vegetable also play a major role [6] in preventing the onset of cancer, supports research. Consuming red spinach on a regular basis can help prevent yourself from cancer.

3. Aids in weight loss

The protein content in red spinach helps in reducing the insulin levels in your blood. The protein releases a hormone which acts as a hunger stopper, that is, it helps in lowering the constant hunger pangs. The fibre content also helps in [7] keeping your hunger at bay.

4. Treats anaemia

Red spinach has a high content of iron, which is extremely beneficial for the development of blood flow in your system. Regular consumption [8] of red spinach can improve the haemoglobin level and purify your blood, resulting in the naturally improving your blood flow. Incorporate red spinach in your daily diet if you are anaemic.

5. Improves kidney function

Studies have revealed that eating red spinach on a regular basis can improve the functioning of your kidney, mainly due to its high fibre content. The nodes of the leaf are said to have more benefits on your kidney, therefore, consuming it along with the leaves will help in flushing out [9] the toxins from your system.

6. Cures dysentery

The red spinach stem is proven to be beneficial in treating dysentery. The soluble fibre in the leafy vegetable helps in absorbing the water and [10] cleansing the digestive tract. The anthocyanins in red spinach help in eliminating the bacteria causing dysentery. You can make a portion of red spinach stems to cure dysentery.

7. Treats asthma

Beta-carotene is highly effective in treating chronic disease. Red spinach has a good content of nutrients as well as beta-carotene that can [11] help in preventing the onset of asthma. It improves the functioning of your respiratory system and clears out any restrictions in the bronchial tubes.

8. Improves immune system

Being a high source of vitamins and nutrients, red spinach plays a major role in improving your immune system. The amino acid [12] , vitamin E, vitamin K, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium aids in boosting your immune system, and thus protect your body from disease-causing bacteria or viruses.

9. Treats fever

With red spinach being an immunity booster, it is no wonder that the leafy vegetable is used to cure fever. Consuming red spinach during fever [13] can help regulate your body temperature, and maintain it at a normal temperature.

10. Boosts bone strength

As red spinach is a good [14] source of vitamin K, it is undoubtedly beneficial for improving your bone health. A lack of vitamin K in your diet can result in the development of osteoporosis or bone fracture. Consuming red spinach can help to improve the calcium [15] absorption and bone matrix protein.

11. Treats diabetes

As mentioned previously, red spinach has a high content of vitamins and nutrients. Along with these, the vitamin B3 content [16] in the vegetable aids in controlling the insulin levels in your blood. It helps by controlling the blood sugar level.

12. Boosts energy

The carbohydrate [17] content in the leafy vegetable can help improve your energy levels. The complete package of proteins, vitamin K, folate, riboflavin, vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, along with the carbohydrate can immediately boost your energy levels.

13. Treats cholesterol

Being a fibrous vegetable, red spinach aids in lowering the levels of bad cholesterol in your body. The tocotrienols in the vitamin E [18] reduce the bad cholesterol levels, thereby helping your body to maintain a balance in the cholesterol levels.

14. Beneficial during pregnancy

Vitamins and minerals are essential during pregnancy. An expecting mother must follow a diet with a higher source of [19] vitamin and mineral, which can be found in red spinach. Consuming red spinach not only improve the health of the mother, but also the foetus. It also helps in enhancing the milk production.

15. Improves heart health

The phytosterols in[20] red spinach plays a significant role in improving your cardiovascular health. It helps in reducing the high blood pressure levels and acts as an antidote against the development of any cardiovascular diseases. Incorporating red spinach into your daily diet can help improve your heart health.

16. Improves eye health

Being rich in vitamin E make red spinach [21] a critical part of your diet. Vitamin E is essential for the health of your eye, as it can improve your vision as well as maintain it. In the modern day lifestyle, your eyes are the first ones to get affected due to the constant use of smart phones, laptops etc. Therefore, it is critical that you incorporate food that has a good vitamin E content, such as red spinach.

17. Strengthens hair roots

One of the other major benefits of regularly consuming red spinach is improved quality of hair. Red spinach can help you get rid [22] of hair fall. It strengthens your hair by its roots, visibly reducing the amount of hair fall. Drink spinach juice or eat cooked spinach to improve your hair health.

18. Stops premature greying

Eating red spinach is said to put a stop on grey hair. The pigmentations in red spinach help limit the melanin pigments and avoid the premature greying.

19. Improves skin quality

Rich in vitamin C, red spinach develops collagen which can act as an antioxidant. Not only is the leafy vegetable encompassed of health benefits, but it also has beauty benefits. The vitamin C content in red spinach helps improve your skin quality by repairing the dead skin cells and developing new cells. The high source of [23] iron in red spinach is equally beneficial for your skin, which is an essential element for haemoglobin. It improves the blood flow in your body, giving a certain glow to your skin. Likewise, vitamin C [24] content also helps in promoting a glowing skin. The water content in the vegetable helps keep your skin hydrated as well.

20. Removes dark circles

The vitamin K content in red spinach helps get rid of the dark circles by strengthening the blood vessel walls. It also helps by reducing any inflammation in the skin and [25] improving blood circulation.

Healthy Spinach Recipes

1. Steamed spinach with red radishes

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh spinach

6 ounces radishes [26]

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Rinse spinach under cold running water and pat dry.

Place spinach, radishes, and water on the stove.

Cover and cook over medium heat 10 minutes.

Drain well and transfer the spinach mixture to a serving bowl.

Combine lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Pour over spinach, and toss well!

2. Classic spinach salad

Ingredients

10 ounces fresh spinach leaves

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 tomato (medium, cut into wedges)

1/3 cup croutons (seasoned)

1/4 cup onion (chopped)

Directions

Rinse spinach under cold running water and pat dry.

Add the mushrooms, tomatoes, croutons and onion into a bowl.

Add the spinach leaves.

Toss and serve!

3. Sautéed spinach with red bell pepper

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper (medium, finely chopped)

2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

10 ounces baby spinach leaves

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp butter

Directions

Melt the butter in a pan.

Add the bell pepper and sauté in a medium heat.

Add the baby spinach leaves and stir for 4 minutes.

Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.

Cook, stirring frequently until spinach is just wilted, about 2 minutes.

Add in the lemon juice and enjoy!

Side Effects Of Red Spinach

Along with the plethora of benefits offered by the leafy wonder, there are some negative attributes pertaining to it.

1. Stomach disorders

The dietary fibre content in red spinach, on extra consumption, can cause stomach problems. Eating too much of red spinach can result in bloating, gas formation in the abdomen, stomach cramps and even constipation if consumed [27] in excess. While incorporating red spinach into your daily diet, make sure to do it slowly because the sudden addition can hinder with your regular digestion process. It can even cause diarrhoea in some cases.

2. Kidney stones

The large amount of purines in red spinach can be harmful to your kidney health. The organic compounds are converted into [28] uric acid when ingested, which can elevate the precipitation level of calcium in your kidneys. As a result, your body will develop kidney stones which can be highly uncomfortable and painful.

3. Gout

The high purine content in red spinach can increase the levels of uric acid in your body, that can cause inflammation, swelling and joint pain. If you are already suffering from gout arthritis, it is highly advisable that you restrict yourself from consuming red spinach.

4. Allergic reactions

The histamine content in red spinach can develop minor allergies. Although it is very rare, immunoglobulin E (IgE)-mediated allergy [29] to red spinach is viewed in some cases.

5. Teeth Coarseness

Eating too much spinach can cause your teeth to lose the smoothness on its surface. The oxalic acid present in the leaves of red spinach develops small crystals that are insoluble in water. It is these crystals that can turn your teeth coarse or gritty. The coarseness [30] is not permanent and will go away after a few hours or after brushing.