35 Best Weight Loss Tips From Top Weight Loss Bloggers Of 2017

2017 is coming to a close. And like every year, 2018 will also see a flurry of gym admissions in the first week followed by a drastic dropout rate within the next few weeks.

So, if losing weight is on top of your new year's resolution list and you don't want to be among those people who fail to see their goal through to the end, then read on.

Because, in this article, I am going to share with you 35 weight loss tips from the top weight loss bloggers of this year, so you can plan ahead and crush your goal successfully!

#1 Andie Mitchell: Maintain a food journal. Andie Mitchell was just 20 years old when she hit 268 pounds (121 kg) on the weighing scale. And on that day she decided she did not want a future where firemen had to forklift her from her house to the hospital. Fastforward 13 months later, Andie had successfully dropped 135 pounds and had gone beyond her goal of 140 pounds. How did she do it? Here are some of her best weight loss tips: Keep a food journal and diligently maintain a record of what you eat every day with time stamps and quantity eaten. Chuck out all processed foods.

Stay away from soda and soft drinks.

Swap unhealthy snacks for a handful of peanuts.

Eat more of fruits and vegetables. You can check out her blog here. #2 Monica Olivas – Run Eat Repeat: Eat intuitively. Monica Olivas had a history of trying fad diet after fad diet that got her nowhere when she decided to start running marathons and started her famous fitness blog Run Eat Repeat. Since then, she has lost 20 pounds of weight, has run 50 half marathons and 30 full ones. And her number one weight loss advice is this: Eat when you are hungry and stop when you are full. Also called intuitive eating, Monica adopted this healthy lifestyle that is based on some cardinal rules. Here are a few of them: Don't diet.

Eat when you are hungry.

Stop when you are full.

Respect your body.

Exercise regularly.

Honor your health.

Eat healthy and fresh. You can check out her blog here. #3 Theodora Blanchfield – Preppy Runner: Know your goal before you begin. Theodora Blanchfield started her weight loss journey when she hit 189 pounds. And once she finished, she had lost over 50 pounds of weight. She accomplished this by diligently adhering to the following tips: Track what you eat by taking a picture of your every meal before you begin. Make sure you count the amount of wine/alcohol you drink, since that adds on to a lot of calories too. Plan your meals beforehand, so you don't waste time thinking what to eat. This will prevent hunger from short-circuiting your brain and making you reach out for unhealthy, but ready-to-eat foods. Have more proteins. Know your goal weight before you begin. Don't fly blind. You can check out her blog here. #4 Kelly – No Thanks To Cake: Walk more. Kelly from No Thanks To Cake was 256 pounds in 2010 when she decided she needed to lose weight A.S.A.P. Since then she has lost almost 60 pounds of weight by following these tips: Make yourself accountable and track what you eat.

Exercise regularly. And if not a gym, walk more.

Eat healthy and restrict your calorie intake to what is ideal for your height and age. You can check out her blog here. #5 Katie – Run For Cookies: Don’t force yourself to eat what you don’t like. Katie, a mom of 2 boys and a binge-eater, was 253 pounds when she decided enough was enough. Fastforward 16 months later, she had lost over 125 pounds by adopting a bunch of healthy habits and adhering to them with discipline and dedication. Here are some of her best weight loss tips: Measure your food quantities and maintain a food log.

Cut down on the number of times you eat out. And when you do, look up the menu online, and decide your order even before you reach the venue.

Switch to black coffee without sugar. It takes a while to get used to, but it saves you a bunch of unnecessary calories from sugar.

Don't force yourself to eat what you do not like, even if they are healthy.

Don't let people force you to eat more. Say no, tell them why you are eating less, and stick to your decision staunchly. (If you are an Indian, take note!)

Eat 3-4 times a day.

Drink more water. It keeps you full.

Have a cheat day when you can indulge yourself every week. This will help you overcome food cravings for the rest of the days. You can check out Katie's blog here. #6 Gina Harney – The Fitnessista: Eat a balanced diet. Gina Harney is a Mexican woman who grew up indulging in Tacos, Quesadillas, and a whole lot of unhealthy foods. But she was never bullied about it or even called fat. In fact, she even became her High School's prom princess even though she was quite plump at that time. But Gina never felt comfortable in her body and she hated how lethargic she used to feel during her dance classes. So, she decided to go on a diet and lose weight. While most of her diets did not work out well, the one that hit the mark for her and helped her lose over 40 pounds of weight was the South Beach diet. But she tweaked it to her lifestyle and added a few more healthy routines. Here are her best weight loss tips: Eat a balanced diet that includes all three essential nutrients - carbs, proteins, and fats.

Have whole grains instead of refined carbs, like white rice and pasta.

Choose healthy fats, like avocados, fatty fish, and nuts.

Eat more of lean proteins, like chicken breast, fish, eggs, and legumes.

Walk more.

Do body-weight exercises and resistance training to tone up your body. You can check out her blog here. #7 Jan Graham – Crank Fitness: Exercising is very important. Jan Graham is a life and wellness coach who started her blog, Cranky Fitness, under the anonymous name of Crabby McSlacker when she was still working as a psychotherapist. Years later, what was once a simple blog full of rants, swearing, and fully-researched health and wellness article became the reason behind her meteoric rise as a wellness coach. And since Jan loves the idea of eating to your heart's content and then burning everything off at the gym, here's her weight loss advice for you: Exercising is as important as eating right. Why? Because numerous studies have conclusively shown that exercising has a very positive effect on your body. Like these: It is good for your mental health and is known to boost your mood.

It can help you sleep better.

It boosts your metabolism, which allows you to stay in shape all year long.

It builds discipline and self-esteem because it is a personal journey for everyone. You can check out her blog here.

