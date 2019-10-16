ENGLISH

    Kate Middleton Shows Us How To Give Western Outfits A Traditional Touch

    Kate Middleton is on a Royal Tour of Pakistan and she has been wowing us with her traditional outfits. Last time, the Duchess of Cambridge impressed us with an understated periwinkle blue ethnic suit by designer Maheen Khan and this time, she took a western turn but with a traditional touch. Yes, with her latest outfits, Kate Middleton taught us how to pair an ethnic number with western outfit. So, let's take a look at her latest two numbers for some solid fashion inspiration.

    The Jacket Dress With Pyjamis

    For a meeting with Pakistan's President, Dr. Arif Alvi, Kate Middleton kept it simple and gave us a brand new office wear goal. So, she paired her jacket dress with pyjamis, which meant she mixed traditional with western. So, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a structured green jacket dress that was buttoned and paired it white pyjamis and a light printed dupatta. She wore complementing ballerinas with her ensemble and accessorised her look with intricate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and Kate Middleton partly tied her tresses, which finished her look.

    Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    The Gown With A Stole

    Hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge graced the special reception with Prince William at the National Monument in Islamabad. For the occasion, Kate Middleton wore a sequinned bottle green gown by Jenny Peckham. It was a structured full-sleeved gown with flared hem, which she paired with a complementing stole. With her dupatta, she gave her western attire a traditional touch. She kept her accessories game minimal and upped her look with meticulously-done earrings.

    So, which ensemble of Kate Middleton's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
