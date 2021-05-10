Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Make A Strong Case For Red; Whose Attire You Liked More? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Of late, both Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made a strong case for red outfits. For her first promotional round Kate Middleton flaunted a winter-perfect red outfit and for a Vax Live event, Meghan Markle opted for a summer-perfect red attire. We have decoded their red outfits, which will surely leave you inspired.

Kate Middleton's Red Outfit

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, unveiled the Hold Still photography project. The project, Hold Still, aimed at capturing a unique collective portrait of the citizens of UK amid Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Over 31,000 submissions were received where entrants shared the images of their emotions and experiences in lockdown. The project turned into a photography book 'Hold Still' this year, with 100 portraits selected. Kate Middleton graced the National Portrait Gallery and The Royal Hospital of London to mark the release of her book and she opted for the colour red. She wore a structured red coat dress from the label, Eponine London. It was a vibrant scarlet wool crepe coat that she teamed with a tan pleated midi skirt. She also paired her attire with shiny tan-hued Celia pumps from Ralph Lauren. Kate Middleton also carried a handbag by DeMellier. It was the brand's Nano Montreal bag accentuated by toffee hue and leather cross-bodied strap. She accessorised her look with drop earrings and wore a mask to complete her look. The copper layered tresses completed her look.

Meghan Markle's Red Dress

Meghan Markle's books for children, 'The Bench', which focuses on the bond between father and son from a mother's perspective, has been trending on the social media. The book will be releasing on 8 June. However, Meghan Markle didn't wear a red dress for the promotion of her book but for the Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite event. It was a pre-taped segment, where Meghan looked pretty in her red dress and announced that she would be welcoming a daughter soon. She also spoke on being compassionate and empowering women. For the occasion, she wore a Carolina Herrera's floral shirt dress with a red base. Her dress was full-sleeved and she upped her look with accessories. The Duchess of Sussex wore a Love Bracelet and a Tank Watch from Cartier. She also upped her look with a charm necklace from Awe Inspired, and her mini bezel tennis bracelet came from Jennifer Meyer. The make was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose red outfit did you like more? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram