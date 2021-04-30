Kate Middleton Wears A Blue Dress For Her 10th Wedding Anniversary; Plus Learn More About Her Engagement Ring Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's fashion is always relevant and relatable. The Duchess keeps it simple and which is why we all are inspired by her style. Also, we have noticed over a period of time, how much Kate Middleton loves the colour blue. For instance, recently Kate Middleton wore a blue dress for her wedding anniversary photoshoot with Prince William. It was the 10th anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton and the two shared their pictures together on their official Instagram feed, 'kensingtonroyal'. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made for a stunning couple as they twinned in blue and their photographs were taken by Chris Floyd.

The photographer, Chris Floyd also shared his experience via his Instagram feed. He expressed, "I recently visited Cambridge for the first time in my life. That same day, by an astonishing coincidence, was also the day I was asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary. It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer. Happy anniversary! Thanks to my fantastic team: @andrasbartok @dannyjpeace @sophiealicebronze."

The portrait showed us the Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a multi-printed blue dress with myriad of patterns and her dress is even available on ASOS but we guess the dress is out of stock now. Nonetheless, her maxi dress exuded soothing vibes with soft, sheer, and cool georgette fabric. Her dress was actually enhanced by shades of blue with overlapping wrap bodice and knotted details with light blue floral accents on the skirt with white base. Although, the pictures didn't show Kate Middleton's full dress but the dress was actually flared and sheer. The bodice of her dress was accentuated by floral sprinkles and her dress is from the label Ghost and priced at £ 195. Also, the Duchess of Cambridge repeated this dress too for a private engagement during her Royal Tour in Pakistan in 2019. Kate Middleton also flaunted her striking sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana. The ring was originally inherited by Prince Harry but he later made the decision to present the ring to his elder brother, Prince William for his (Duke of Cambridge) proposal to Kate Middleton. She also wore a delicate pendant neckpiece.

While you must have seen Kate Middleton flaunting blue a number of times but for now, we have decoded her two more simple and plain blue dresses, which will leave you with blue dress goals.

Kate Middleton's Blue And Orange Dress

Kate Middleton's blue dress last year was so stunning. Standing next to late Prince Philip, Kate looked elegant in her blue dress that was round-necked and half-sleeved. The dress came with an orange band and she accessorised her look with diamond studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the partly-tied copper tresses completed her look.

Kate Middleton's Plain Blue Dress

Kate Middleton exuded formal vibes in her structured blue dress, which she wore for a meeting with the President and the First Lady of Ukraine. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a full-sleeved blue dress that featured a belt and she upped her look with a gemstone-pendant neckpiece. The makeup was natural and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about blue dresses of Kate Middleton? Let us know that.

Photgrapher Courtesy: Chris Floyd