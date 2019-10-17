ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kate Middleton's White Kurta Set Is The Traditional Outfit That Your Closet Demands

    By
    |

    Kate Middleton has been giving us impeccable traditional wear goals. After impressing the fashion connoisseurs with her blue suit, embellished green gown, and a jacket dress, the Duchess of Cambridge wore an elegant traditional ensemble that was accentuated by pristine white hue. So, let's decode her latest attire and look.

    So, Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous kurta and paired it with straight-fit trousers. Her attire came from the label, Ideas Pret and her complementing shawl was by Maheen Khan. Understated and classy, her kurta was enhanced by intricate floral embroidery in the same hue. The kurta was full-sleeved and the trousers were straight-fit. The Duchess of Cambridge also played cricket wearing the same outfit and accessorised her look with chic earrings.

    Her attire was humble and was also seen as a tribute to Princess Diana. Lady Diana also wore a similar ensemble in 1996 in aid of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. Diana's look was more elaborate with a pearl choker and diamond earrings. But this is not for the first time on her Royal Tour of Pakistan that Kate Middleton paid tribue to Princess Diana. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a traditional Chitrali hat, which Princess Diana also wore in 1991, when she visited the country.

    Well, we all think Kate Middleton's traditional outfits are just excellent. So, what do you think about her all-white outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KATE MIDDLETON News

    Read more about: kate middleton princess diana
    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue