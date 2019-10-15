Kate Middleton’s Exquisite Traditional Blue Suit Make Us Think Of Princess Diana Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is on a Royal Tour of Pakistan with her husband, Prince William. The royal couple landed last night and today they met kindergarten children in Islamabad. Kate opted for a traditional suit for the occasion and well reminded us of Princess Diana. The Duchess of Cambridge also donned a blue-hued suit that Lady Diana had once sported. However, Princess Diana's salwar suit was more elaborate and Kate Middleton's suit was more on the minimal side.

So, speaking about Kate Middleton's suit, it was by designer, Maheen Khan. Well, it was one of the most impressive traditional wears we had seen in a long time. It was a humble suit and ideal for formal occasions. So, Kate Middleton wore a periwinkle blue classic kameez, which she paired with a straight-fit trouser and a two-toned chiffon scarf. The attire was absolutely elegant and understated. We also loved the intricate embroidery on the neckline area. It was a light and summery full-sleeved ethnic wear, which the Duchess of Cambridge pulled off so gracefully.

She teamed her attire with pointed beige-hued sandals, which went well with her look. However, we felt a pair of black sandals would have looked even better. The accessories were minimal and Kate Middleton upped her look with intricate earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kate Middleton looked absolutely impressive and gave us festive wear goals. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.