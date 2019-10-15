Just In
- 9 min ago Karwa Chauth 2019: 8 Unique Ideas To Make Your Wife Feel Special On This Day
-
- 40 min ago #PlantForKalam: Actor Vivekh Asks His Fans To Plant Trees To Honour APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birthday
- 1 hr ago This Project Aims To Celebrate The Father-Daughter Bond And Educate Girl Children
- 2 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Mesmerises Us With Her Stunning Pink Bridal Lehenga
Don't Miss
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Semi-Final 2: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- News Xi Jinping told me he watched Dangal: PM's poll pitch for Babita Phogat
- Movies These 4 Bollywood Couples Will Celebrate Karwa Chauth For The First Time!
- Automobiles 2020 Hyundai i20 Active Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch In India: Spy Pics & Details
- Technology Oppo A11 With Quad-Cameras, SD 665 Officially Announced
- Finance Syndicate Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Dip To 52-Week Lows On RBI Penalty
- Education Why Is World Students' Day Celebrated On APJ Abdul Kalam's Birthday?
- Travel Places To Celebrate Diwali In Karnataka
Kate Middleton’s Exquisite Traditional Blue Suit Make Us Think Of Princess Diana
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is on a Royal Tour of Pakistan with her husband, Prince William. The royal couple landed last night and today they met kindergarten children in Islamabad. Kate opted for a traditional suit for the occasion and well reminded us of Princess Diana. The Duchess of Cambridge also donned a blue-hued suit that Lady Diana had once sported. However, Princess Diana's salwar suit was more elaborate and Kate Middleton's suit was more on the minimal side.
So, speaking about Kate Middleton's suit, it was by designer, Maheen Khan. Well, it was one of the most impressive traditional wears we had seen in a long time. It was a humble suit and ideal for formal occasions. So, Kate Middleton wore a periwinkle blue classic kameez, which she paired with a straight-fit trouser and a two-toned chiffon scarf. The attire was absolutely elegant and understated. We also loved the intricate embroidery on the neckline area. It was a light and summery full-sleeved ethnic wear, which the Duchess of Cambridge pulled off so gracefully.
She teamed her attire with pointed beige-hued sandals, which went well with her look. However, we felt a pair of black sandals would have looked even better. The accessories were minimal and Kate Middleton upped her look with intricate earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-toned pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Kate Middleton looked absolutely impressive and gave us festive wear goals. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.