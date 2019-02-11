ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kate Middleton's Ivory Gown Has A Touch Of Romantic Spring

    By
    |
    Kate Middleton BAFTA
    Instagram

    Kate Middleton also graced the BAFTA with Prince William and this time, she went for a pristine white Alexander McQueen gown. She looked sublime and wowed us with her fashion statement. It was a delicate number that seemed inspired by the romantic spring. The Duchess of Cambridge looked ethereal and gave us a fashion goal.

    In the month of chilling winters, Kate wore a snowy gown with a promise of summers. It was a one-shouldered number with a free-flowing effect. The bodice of her gown was marked by wispy layers and ivory floral appliques. The remaining portion of the structured gown was voluminous and enhanced by lightweight fabric with sheets of tulle.

    Kate Middleton Prince William
    Instagram

    It was a figure-hugging number, which Kate paired with embellished pumps, which complemented her ensemble. She accessorised her look with an intricate diamond bracelet and south sea pearls earrings. The makeup was light and marked by a natural pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The puffed impeccable bun rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Kate Middleton's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue