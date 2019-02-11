Kate Middleton's Ivory Gown Has A Touch Of Romantic Spring Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Kate Middleton also graced the BAFTA with Prince William and this time, she went for a pristine white Alexander McQueen gown. She looked sublime and wowed us with her fashion statement. It was a delicate number that seemed inspired by the romantic spring. The Duchess of Cambridge looked ethereal and gave us a fashion goal.

In the month of chilling winters, Kate wore a snowy gown with a promise of summers. It was a one-shouldered number with a free-flowing effect. The bodice of her gown was marked by wispy layers and ivory floral appliques. The remaining portion of the structured gown was voluminous and enhanced by lightweight fabric with sheets of tulle.

It was a figure-hugging number, which Kate paired with embellished pumps, which complemented her ensemble. She accessorised her look with an intricate diamond bracelet and south sea pearls earrings. The makeup was light and marked by a natural pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The puffed impeccable bun rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Kate Middleton's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.