Kate Middleton's Formal Look V/s Meghan Markle's Audrey Hepburn Look

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have distinctive style sense. They have created a new fashion wave and are among the most followed style icons in the world. Unlike many royal figures, both Kate and Meghan have a very believable fashion sense. And this is particularly why we admire them a lot. They are relatable on so many levels.

Recently, they were spotted with their husbands at the Centenary of the Royal Air Force Westminster Abbey Service. While, Prince William and Harry were dressed in a military uniform, Kate and Meghan looked spectacular in their dresses.

They again pulled off their signature style statements with a lot of grace and panache. So, Kate sticked to her structural dress and Meghan's royal attire had a bit of Hollywood touch to it. But we think, Meghan is doing a good job as a royal figure, particularly in the dress department.

Meghan again sported a bateau neckline dress and we are still wondering what's up with her. Her Dior dress was full-sleeved and featured an A-line sartorial cut. It was a figure-hugging dress and the former actress looked like a dream come true in it. She paired her dress with beige-hued pumps that went well with her outfit. Meghan's hat was quite unusual and had a mystifying quality to it. It actually accentuated her overall look.

Kate's attire was very formal and business-like. She also wore a full-sleeved dress but her crisp outfit seemed more royal than Meghan's dress. Her sharp V-necked collared attire was also body-hugging and had a straight fit. Unlike Meghan, Kate's hat was a lot more usual with white-hued flowers adorned on it. Kate's pink-hued pumps went perfectly with the stunning dress.

While, Kate has been promoting formal fashion, Meghan has been clearly channeling the looks of Audrey Hepburn. We thought they looked fabulous but according to us, Kate's dress had an edge as it was more event-appropriate.

What do you all think? Whose attire wooed you more?