Meghan Markle's Engagement Dress Costs About 50 Lakhs! DETAILS INSIDE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official engangement photos are released and like any other Meghan-Harry fan, we are also excited about the royal couple's looks.
According to sources, Meghan's amazing engagement ballgown was by Ralph & Russo from their Fall 2017 couture runway collection. The amazing mesh-based gown has an approximate cost of 49 lakhs INR and we are completely swooning over it.
Meghan carries the dress with sheer perfection, befitting herself with class and hotness.
Impeccably Stylish
We seriously cannot get over the fine embroidered top and the wonderfully tiered waist fall of the outfit. Just like always, Meghan has stunned us with her impeccable way of carrying every outfit so elegantly. She has left no space for complaints.
Flowing Rumours
There were rumours all over that Markle's engagement and wedding style statements would resemble her would-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton's, who has been married to Prince Williams for seven long years now. The released engagement looks of Markle and the revelation about the mastermind behind its design has busted all the flowing rumours.
Shunning Accessories
The best way she could carry the special day's attire was by shunning any other accessory to have the entire focus on the attire and, of course, the exotic engagement ring. We are glad that she lived up to our expectations.
The Prince's Look
While we were in astonishment after seeing the expensive and stunning look of Meghan's, the Prince too looked equally charming as usual, carrying his dapper look in a proper monochrome 'gentleman' suit.
Second Look
Another look post the engagement that the royal couple decided to release gave serious couple goals. In this look, Meghan was wearing a Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater, while the Prince stunned with his popped-up collar. The royal betrothed actress flaunted her engagement ring in the cozy and snuggling image.
To get the latest updates about Meghan Markel and Prince Harry's wedding looks, stay tuned to Boldsky.