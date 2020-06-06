Fashion Designer Maheen Khan Opens Up About Benazir Bhutto’s Iconic Green Outfit On Her Social Media Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Fashion Designer, Maheen Khan opened up about late Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto on her recent Instagram feed. The designer, who recently designed Kate Middleton's outfits on the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Pakistan, shared with her followers about her experience as a designer, who designed one of the most significant outfits for Benazir Bhutto.

In her post, she reflected on how lockdown has given all of us time to reflect and think about our lives. Maheen Khan also added that she wants to share all the good times with some amazing people. She wrote, "Today we will talk about BB, On Dec 2nd 1988 she became the first ever female Prime minister in the Muslim world. She had just given birth to Bilawal and was concerned about what to wear on this very important day. A week before I received a series of call from her. Could I please visit her in Bilawal house?" She also added that after a series of consultations and many cups of tea they decided on the emerald green colour.

Speaking about the technicalities in designing for Benazir Bhutto, the designer also added, "The one thing she insisted on was high puffed sleeves which I gave her of course. Then the dupatta problem came up, 'it 'slips off' was her cry. I remember going shopping for the green satin and after much thought decided to give her a white blended muslin as a duppatta."

The designer also mentioned that she taught her how to wear it and she (Benazir Bhutto) loved it and adopted it as her signature style. This style, the designer shared, has been copied by many states women. The puffed sleeves and the way she draped the silken scarf became a trend. Well, we must Benazir Bhutto's outfit style was iconic and represented power and confidence.

Maheen Khan concluded by sharing, "As for the green fabric it was sold out in the markets the very next day. Rest in peace BB."

Cover Picture Source: Instagram