Kate Middleton Wears A £9.99 Gorgeous Green Floral Dress With Lace Trimming For A Zoom Call

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's casual fashion is simply inspiring. This royal family member keeps her fashion more in the tunes of sensibilities of commoners. Well, obviously her dress game is more glamorous and is on-point when it comes to gracing events but when it comes to something as simple as a Zoom call, she dresses as most of us would. So, like most of us would wear something humble like a pantsuit or an unassuming dress for a Zoom call and Kate Middleton did that too.

Kate Middleton recently attended a #HoldStill2020 Zoom call in her floral dress. Her dress was on sale at GBP 9.99, almost GBP 10. It was a midi dress and the original price of the dress was GBP 49.99. It was a viscose dress from the Spring 2020 collection of the brand. Forest green in colour, this dress of hers was sprinkled with white-hued floral accents and it featured lace trimming at the neckline, which gave the dress a summery touch. The dress also had ruffled hem with a side slit.

Courtesy: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Kensingtonroyal)/ Zara

Kate Middleton kept her makeup fresh and enhanced it with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. She also accessorised her look with tiny hoops that upped her avatar. Well, it is not for the first time that Kate Middleton has donned a Zara dress. The Duchess of Cambridge has donned Zara numbers on different occasions. She wore a $13 leopard-printed Zara skirt for her visit to the Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff and a $70 Zara dress for a picnic with family among many other Zara numbers.

