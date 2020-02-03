BAFTA Awards 2020: Kate Middleton Steals The Show With Her Lovely Ivory Gown Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

The 73rd British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2020), which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, was a starry night, celebrating the best in British and International cinema. The event witnessed some high-quotient glamour as celebrities attended the BAFTA in stunning outfits. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton also made many heads turn with her lovely ivory gown, as she walked the red carpet with her husband and Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. So, let us take a close look at her beautiful gown and decode it.

So, for the BAFTA Awards 2020, Kate Middleton was dressed in a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline ivory flared gown. Her gown was accentuated by golden dotted embellishments and she looked extremely stunning in it. The diva completed her look with golden sequin sandals and also carried a matching wallet, which went well with her look. On the jewellery front, she accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned floral drop earrings and complementing chain neckpiece.

Her dazzling hairdo did all the justice to her beautiful look. Kate pulled back her highlighted poofy tresses into a romantic bun. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We really liked Kate Middleton's stunning ivory gown. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.