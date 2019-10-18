ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kate Middleton's Exquisite Traditional Suit Is The Humble Festive Outfit We Need

    By
    |

    The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was dressed to perfection in her traditional outfit, as she visited the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. After her all-white chikankari suit, Kate Middleton opted for a gorgeous blue suit. Her attire was designed by Maheen Khan and we have decoded the ensemble for you.

    So, her attire consisted of a flowy kurta and she paired it with pyjamis. It was a traditional long kurta that was full-sleeved and accentuated by intricate embroidery in gold on the neckline area. It was a humble ensemble and the Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in it. She also draped a light matching dupatta with her attire. Her dupatta was enhanced by sleek embellished border.

    Kate Middleton paired her attire with exquisite juttis and upped her look with a statement ring. The makeup was minimally done with a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. Previously, Kate Middleton donned a periwinkle blue classic kameez, trousers, and a chiffon scarf by the same designer.

    So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KATE MIDDLETON News

    Read more about: kate middleton maheen khan
    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue