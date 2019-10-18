Kate Middleton's Exquisite Traditional Suit Is The Humble Festive Outfit We Need Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was dressed to perfection in her traditional outfit, as she visited the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. After her all-white chikankari suit, Kate Middleton opted for a gorgeous blue suit. Her attire was designed by Maheen Khan and we have decoded the ensemble for you.

So, her attire consisted of a flowy kurta and she paired it with pyjamis. It was a traditional long kurta that was full-sleeved and accentuated by intricate embroidery in gold on the neckline area. It was a humble ensemble and the Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in it. She also draped a light matching dupatta with her attire. Her dupatta was enhanced by sleek embellished border.

Kate Middleton paired her attire with exquisite juttis and upped her look with a statement ring. The makeup was minimally done with a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. Previously, Kate Middleton donned a periwinkle blue classic kameez, trousers, and a chiffon scarf by the same designer.

So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.