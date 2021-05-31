Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton Inspires Us With Her Pink And Blue Formal Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's fashion game is close to perfection. Kate Middleton always inspires us to not only upgrade our wardrobe with simple outfits but also repeat the clothes, which is a good practice particularly if you want to promote eco-friendly fashion. Following the royal protocol, for official events, her fashion is formal and stately, such that it inspires awe. The Duchess keeps her fashion minimal and on-point, often beckoning trends. Recently, with her pink dress, she served us a touching moment and with the blue coat dress, she gave us a winter formal-wear fashion goal. We have decoded both the outfits for some formal fashion inspiration.

Kate Middleton's Pink Dress

Of late, Kate Middleton met Mila, who was among the 100 people selected in the final 100 for the Hold Still project. Last year, Mila's family took a difficult decision to isolate in different households to protect Mila, who was more vulnerable to coronavirus infection as compared to her family, as she was just 4 months into her chemotherapy journey for leukemia. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Mila on the phone, a few months ago - hoping one day they would meet and both wear pink dresses. Well, Mila and her family members received a surprise when they were invited to visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse to visit The Duchess for a tea and for the tour of the palace. And guess what, Mila wore a cute pink dress, and so did Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bubblegum-pink block skirt dress that came from Me+Em. And Mila, wore a pretty light-pink dress and so adorably, she accessorised her look with a sparkling tiara.

Kate Middleton's Blue Coat Dress

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a formal blue dress for the Beating Retreat by The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in Scotland. She wore a sky-blue collared dress that was belted and featured a pleated skirt. It was a structured dress and Kate Middleton teamed her attire with blue pumps that went well with her outfit. As for jewellery, she accessorised her look with a statement sapphire and diamond ring, a sleek pendant neckpiece, and chic earrings. Her makeup was light with natural-pink lip shade and the partly-tied tresses completed her look.

So, which attire of Kate Middleton's did you like more? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram