Dia Mirza Looks Radiant In Her Pink And Golden Colour-Blocked Silk Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza looked absolutely elegant in her sari and was styled meticulously. She looked radiant and her sari game was strong. With her sari, Dia inspired us to elevate our sari game and promote handlooms. So, let's decode her sari look, which absolutely left us stunned.

So, the Thappad actress wore a sari that was by vibrant pink and golden-toned. While her sari was splashed in the rich pink hue, the pallu of her sari was colour-blocked by deep golden shade. The pallu was accentuated by pink tassles. She teamed her sari with a half-sleeved golden blouse that went well with her sari. Dia Mirza paired her sari with silver sandals that complemented her sari look.

As for her styling, she notched up her look with a layered silver neckpiece that was adorned with floral accents. The statement gemstone earrings spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle kohl elevated her look and the side-parted tresses tucked behind her ears rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.