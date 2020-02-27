ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dia Mirza Looks Radiant In Her Pink And Golden Colour-Blocked Silk Sari

    By
    |

    Dia Mirza looked absolutely elegant in her sari and was styled meticulously. She looked radiant and her sari game was strong. With her sari, Dia inspired us to elevate our sari game and promote handlooms. So, let's decode her sari look, which absolutely left us stunned.

    So, the Thappad actress wore a sari that was by vibrant pink and golden-toned. While her sari was splashed in the rich pink hue, the pallu of her sari was colour-blocked by deep golden shade. The pallu was accentuated by pink tassles. She teamed her sari with a half-sleeved golden blouse that went well with her sari. Dia Mirza paired her sari with silver sandals that complemented her sari look.

    As for her styling, she notched up her look with a layered silver neckpiece that was adorned with floral accents. The statement gemstone earrings spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle kohl elevated her look and the side-parted tresses tucked behind her ears rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More DIA MIRZA News

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue