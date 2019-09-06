Dia Mirza Keeps It Elegant And Classy In A Beautiful Blush Pink Floral Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is always inspiring us with her on-point fashion choices. The actress has been giving trendy fashion goals to discerning women. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures of hers in a beautiful floral sari and she looked absolutely divine. Let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, the Sanju actress wore a beautiful blush pink sari by Anamika Khanna, which was accentuated by pink and green floral embroidery at the border. Dia Mirza teamed her sari with a sleevless V-shaped neckline blouse that was also adorned with complementing floral prints. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she draped her sari in a simple Nivi style and exuded dreamy vibes with her flowy pallu .

The actress ditched the neckpiece and instead went for elegant silver-toned earrings by Silver Streak, which added a graceful touch to her simple look. She left her centre-parted wavy tresses with soft curls loose. Dia completed her look with minimal make-up highlighted by kohled eyes and a pink lip shade. She stunned us with her simple sari look.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Zee5 show, Kaafir. For now, the actress has garnered a lot of praise for her active involvement in environmental issues.

What do you think about her blush pink floral sari? Isn't it humble and pretty at the same time? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section.