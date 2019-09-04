Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, And Other Bollywood Celebs Have Some Upcoming Festive Wear Goals For Us

Dia Mirza donned a full-sleeved chinese collar mustard-yellow anarkali by Global Desi, which was accentuated by green floral prints and striped border. She paired it with a seaweed green dupatta, which was enhanced by shimmering white floral accents and intricate green border. The actress completed her look with golden stilettos, which went well with her attire. The tiny black bindi and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

The Notebook actress, Pranutan Bahl wore a white sharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti, which was accentuated by black floral detailing. She paired it with a white dupatta that was enhanced by black stripes and floral embroidery at the border. She ditched the neckpiece and went for ethnic jhumkis. The actress rounded out her look with a tiny black bindi and pink lip shade. She notched up her look with a braided hairdo.

For Ganesh Visarjan celebration, Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for a fuschia pink patiala set, which came from Pink City by Sarika. Her half-sleeved kurta was accentuated by golden prints. She paired it with plain matching patiala pants and completed her look with a dupatta that was draped around her shoulder and enhanced by white intricate design. The tiny red bindi, vermilion, mangalsutra, Maharashtrian nose ring, and golden bangles spruced up her traditional look. She left her centre-parted tresses loose.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Pastel Kurta Set

Sonakshi Sinha went with a simple pale green kurta set by Amrita-Artisanal Clothing, which had scalloped border. She paired it with white palazzo pants. Her matching dupatta was adorned with floral prints and gota patti border, which completed her traditional look. The Kolhapuri flats by Fizzy Goblet rounded out her ethnic avatar. The actress ditched the neckpiece and opted for a minimal make-up that was marked by a pink lip shade and filled brows. She left her side-parted tresses loose.

