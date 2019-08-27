Just In
- 6 hrs ago National Eye Donation Fortnight 2019: Current Scenario Of Eye Donation In India
- 7 hrs ago Exclusive: This Foundation Announces Free Joint Replacement Surgery For 100 Retired Teachers
- 7 hrs ago Ariana Grande Gives Us A Perfect Crease Eyeliner Look
- 7 hrs ago Katrina Kaif's Floral Dress Is Muted-Toned And Monsoon-Worthy
Don't Miss
- News ‘Pay interim dividend only in special cases’: Jalan panel
- Technology Vivo To Invest Rs. 7500 Crore To Expand Its Production Capacities In India: Report
- Movies Salman Khan Completes 31 Years In Industry; Shares His Childhood Picture To Thank All His Fans
- Automobiles Hyundai Plans To Start Launching BS-VI Complaint Models Next Year
- Sports KPL 2019: R Vinay Kumar leads from the front as Hubli Tigers progress to playoffs
- Finance Indian Economy Set For Its Weakest Quarterly Growth In 5 Years: Poll
- Education Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Dia Mirza Looks Amazing And Promotes Environmental Awareness With Her Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza is quite popular as an environmental activist too. She is a regular speaker at a number of forums, where environment and climate change is discussed. She has also participated in many environment awareness drives. However, this time, Dia didn't attend an event but rather mixed fashion and environment with a photoshoot. It was a compelling shoot for a magazine, Reverie, and the photographer for the photoshoot was Rohan Shrestha. So, this is how Dia Mirza's photoshoot looked like.
View this post on Instagram
What can we do? A question that haunts many of us confronted by the reality of climate change and environmental degradation. The answer is simple. Each of us can contribute towards improving the state of the environment by adopting lifestyle changes. This photoshoot, as a first of its kind, is a confluence of beliefs, craft and activism. Rohan @rohanshrestha has used his craft to capture some of the images captured by me and @wildlifetrustofindia - WildLife Trust Of India to highlight some of the most important issues of our time. This image draws our attention to the campaign #BreatheLife - #CleanAir! The image projecting on me is one I took while on my trip to the #HimachalPradesh. The #BluesSkies represent the quality of #CleanAir. 14 of the 20 most polluted cities of the world are in India. This must change!Our right to life is underlined by our ability to breathe clean air. How can we hope for cleaner air? We need to switch to clean energy, stop burning waste, ensure polluting industries follow all environmental guidelines strictly, improve urban green cover, grow trees... But one of the things we can easily do at an individual level is to reduce our consumption of plastic. #CleanAir is linked to #BeatPlasticPollution a campaign that has raised the question on why ‘Extended Producers Responsibility’ and ‘Waste Management’ are NOT one of the most urgent policies of implementation? India has made a commitment to make itself #SingleUsePlastics free by the year 2022. Following up on this commitment made during World Environment Day, on this #IndependenceDay our PM @narendramodi called on the nation to discontinue the use of #SingleUsePlastics! By means of many beach cleanups, mountain cleanups, citizen action has propelled governments into action. A lot more still needs to be done. And that change starts at an individual level- by carrying my own metal bottle, refusing plastic bags, refusing plastic crockery and cutlery, refusing packaged fruits and vegetables, refusing plastic straws and segregation and composting of waste at home. Dress @ekaco Photography @rohanshrestha Hair @francovallelonga Styling @shahriyar_adil & @mitalig_ Cover @reverie.india
A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on
The cover was actually beautiful and optimistic. The cover showed us some level of utopia and Dia was photographed in a perceptive mood. Posed against a backdrop of blooming pink Cherry Blossom tree, Dia looked gorgeous in her sustainable blue dress, which was from the label, Ekaco by Rina Singh. The dress blended with the backdrop. The makeup was marked by what seemed like a brown lip shade and pink eye shadow.
View this post on Instagram
We urge, save the planet, save the world. #wildforlife @wildlifetrustofindia @diamirzaofficial is wearing the dress by @pankajandnidhi Words @mitalig_ Photography @rohanshrestha Hair @francovallelonga @fazemanagement Makeup @diamirzaofficial Styling @shahriyar_adil & @mitalig_ Manager @jainisha_shah @exceedentertainment #reverieindia #reveriehyd #augustissue #diamirza #savetheplanet #wti #wildlifetrustindia
A post shared by Reverie, Hyderabad (@reverie.india) on
After Cherry Blossom tree shoot, Dia Mirza was seen posed humbly with a larger-than-life tiger poster in the background. With this photoshoot, she urged informed citizens to save environment and tigers. The actress wore a nature-inspired pink-hued Pankaj & Nidhi dress, which was textured and enhanced by shadows. Her lip shade was again bold but the partly-tied messy tresses notched up the effect.
View this post on Instagram
• 500 billion plastic bags are used each year • 13 million tonnes of plastic leak into the ocean each year • 17 million barrels of oil used on plastic production each year • 1 million plastic bottles bought every minute (90% are not recycled) • 100,000 marine animals killed by plastics each year • 100 years for plastic to degrade in the environment • 90% of bottled water found to contain plastic particles • 83% of tap water found to contain plastic particles • 50% of consumer plastics are single use • 10% of all human-generated waste is plastic Solid waste management is everyone’s business. Ensuring effective and proper solid waste management is critical to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Our plastic waste left unmanaged, dumped or burned, harms human health, hurts the environment and climate and hinders economic growth. We can #ActNow and insist our governments implement ‘Extended Producers Responsibility’ and improve waste management systems. We cannot and must allow there to be more plastic than fish in our seas by 2050! We cannot and must not forget that our oceans are our planets lungs, regulating our climate and sustaining our lives. #BeatPlasticPollution #CleanSeas #SDGs #SustainableDevelopment Dress @ilovepero Photography @rohanshrestha Hair @francovallelonga Styling @shahriyar_adil & @mitalig_ Cover and Inside Story @reverie.india
A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on
Our particular favourite look from the photoshoot was the one in which she has this concerned-expression and is posed with her arms folded. In this photoshoot, the effect is so given that the garbage dump in the backdrop merges with her Péro dress. The spaghetti-strapped dress seemed ivory-hued and contrasted by lemon yellow splash. The voluminous tresses and dewy makeup completed her look. Dia Mirza looked amazing. So, what do you think about this photoshoot of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.