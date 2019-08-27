Dia Mirza Looks Amazing And Promotes Environmental Awareness With Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza is quite popular as an environmental activist too. She is a regular speaker at a number of forums, where environment and climate change is discussed. She has also participated in many environment awareness drives. However, this time, Dia didn't attend an event but rather mixed fashion and environment with a photoshoot. It was a compelling shoot for a magazine, Reverie, and the photographer for the photoshoot was Rohan Shrestha. So, this is how Dia Mirza's photoshoot looked like.

The cover was actually beautiful and optimistic. The cover showed us some level of utopia and Dia was photographed in a perceptive mood. Posed against a backdrop of blooming pink Cherry Blossom tree, Dia looked gorgeous in her sustainable blue dress, which was from the label, Ekaco by Rina Singh. The dress blended with the backdrop. The makeup was marked by what seemed like a brown lip shade and pink eye shadow.

After Cherry Blossom tree shoot, Dia Mirza was seen posed humbly with a larger-than-life tiger poster in the background. With this photoshoot, she urged informed citizens to save environment and tigers. The actress wore a nature-inspired pink-hued Pankaj & Nidhi dress, which was textured and enhanced by shadows. Her lip shade was again bold but the partly-tied messy tresses notched up the effect.

Our particular favourite look from the photoshoot was the one in which she has this concerned-expression and is posed with her arms folded. In this photoshoot, the effect is so given that the garbage dump in the backdrop merges with her Péro dress. The spaghetti-strapped dress seemed ivory-hued and contrasted by lemon yellow splash. The voluminous tresses and dewy makeup completed her look. Dia Mirza looked amazing. So, what do you think about this photoshoot of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.