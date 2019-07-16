Dia Mirza's Colour-Blocked Sari Is Meant For Ladies Who Want To Look Simply Extraordinary Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza left us stunned with her exquisite silk sari. The actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia draped this sari for an event recently. The event was focused against the use of plastics and Dia looked gorgeous as ever. Well, not just her sari, her make-up was beautifully done too. Let's decode her sari and look.

So, Dia wore a Payal Khandwala's reversible sari, which was handwoven and exuded the fierce and feminine side. Her sari was about colour-blocks with a harmonious mix of vibrant and muted hues. With her attire, she represented the modern women of India, who want to look beyond the usuals. Accentuated by symmetrical lines pattern, the fall of her sari was splashed in a yellowish-green shade and the pallu was dipped in a silver hue. Well, if the sari was a bit towards the muted side, her blouse contrasted it with a bright shade. Yes, Dia's purple half-sleeved blouse totally elevated her traditional look.

She accessorised her look with delicate earrings, which went well with her sari. The make-up was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and a well-defined kohl accompanied by a light purple eye shadow. The middle-parted layered wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. Dia looked absolutely radiant and gave us a sari goal. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.