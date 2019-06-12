Dia Mirza's Quirky Dress And Those Earrings Are Worth Buying Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After her Masaba's dark green outfit with deer prints, Dia Mirza again flaunted prints. Well, she seems to have taken the quirky fashion route for the promotions of her upcoming webseries, 'Kaafir'. For her latest promotional round, the 'Sanju' actress donned a dress and raised the fashion bar. Not only did she give us a dress goal but she also inspired us to give a desi touch to our western dress. Let's decode her dress and look, which wowed us.

So, Dia wore a round-necked dress that was full-sleeved with slightly flared sleeves. Her dress was dipped in a black hue and adorned with white-coloured floral prints. Well, we loved her dress game and Dia looked gorgeous in it. This dress of Dia's was breezy, which made it a perfect wear for scorching summer heat. The actress paired her outfit with chic black peep-hole sandals, which elevated her look.

Now, her look was minimal but those earrings definitely added to the desi factor and spruced up her look. The delicate pearl danglers went well with her dress. Dia's make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find the latest attire and look of Dia Mirza's? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.