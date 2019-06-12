ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dia Mirza's Quirky Dress And Those Earrings Are Worth Buying

    By
    |
    Dia Mirza Fashion

    After her Masaba's dark green outfit with deer prints, Dia Mirza again flaunted prints. Well, she seems to have taken the quirky fashion route for the promotions of her upcoming webseries, 'Kaafir'. For her latest promotional round, the 'Sanju' actress donned a dress and raised the fashion bar. Not only did she give us a dress goal but she also inspired us to give a desi touch to our western dress. Let's decode her dress and look, which wowed us.

    Dia Mirza Style

    So, Dia wore a round-necked dress that was full-sleeved with slightly flared sleeves. Her dress was dipped in a black hue and adorned with white-coloured floral prints. Well, we loved her dress game and Dia looked gorgeous in it. This dress of Dia's was breezy, which made it a perfect wear for scorching summer heat. The actress paired her outfit with chic black peep-hole sandals, which elevated her look.

    Dia Mirza News

    Now, her look was minimal but those earrings definitely added to the desi factor and spruced up her look. The delicate pearl danglers went well with her dress. Dia's make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find the latest attire and look of Dia Mirza's? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More DIA MIRZA News

    Read more about: dia mirza celeb style
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue