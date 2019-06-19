Dia Mirza's Lovely Summer Dresses Will Make You Want To Go Shopping Right Now Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her latest series, 'Kaafir'. She has also been giving us myriad dress goals. Her latest ensemble was the colour of the setting sun and we absolutely loved it. Moreover, her latest dress also reminded us of all the times, Dia has donned summer dresses and inspired us to step up our dress game. So, here are top ten summer dresses, which Dia Mirza sported recently. Let's decode them all.

The Breezy Dress

Dia's latest dress was totally poetic and gave us autumn vibes in the summer season. However, it was a summer-perfect dress, which she wore for the latest promotional round of her first webseries, 'Kaafir'. The actress looked classy and gave us an ensemble, which made for a perfect wear for art exhibitions and literary events. Her dress was flowy and featured a fuss-free silhouette. It was midi dress with printed sheer sleeves. The dress was belted and accentuated by intricate patterns. This pleated dress of hers was brownish-orange in colour and she paired it with orange wedges. She accessorised her look with sleek earrings and the make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her stylish look.

The Blue Floral Dress

This dress also she wore for the special screening of 'Kaafir' and the actress looked pretty as a peach. With this dress, Dia showed us that her dress game is one of the strongest in B-towns. She wore a full-sleeved dress that featured a flowy and relaxed silhouette. Her dress was dipped in a dark shade of blue and it was accentuated by white-hued floral accents. This was an all-ocassion dress, which the diva paired with silver sandals. The make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a matte lip shade. The long tresses completed her on-duty look.

The Summer Romantic Dress

Planning a date with special someone? Dia Mirza has a dress goal for you. The actress wore an all-white dress that was a midi number again and came from the summer collection of RS by Rocky Star. Her dress was a dainty number and Dia reminded us to not to overlook the classic white-hued numbers. She wore a quarter-sleeved dress that was intricately done and layered. The dress was breezy and Dia colour-blocked it with mustard yellow block heels. The make-up was refreshing with a pink lip shade and subtly-done cheekbones. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her amazing avatar.

The Ikat Number

Dia Mirza, who is a proud advocate of traditional handlooms, also left us jaw-dropped with her ikat dress. The dress was a pure inspiration and came from Anita Dongre Grassroot. With this dress of hers, Dia promoted sustainable fashion and made a strong case for eco-friendly weaves. Her purple-hued dress was sleeveless and beautifully structured. It featured a plunging neckline and was adorned with ikat prints in white. Well, this dress of hers seemed ideal for light casual dinners. Dia paired her dress with black heels and accessorised her look with sleek earrings. The make-up was light with a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar.

The Abstract Blue Dress

Dia Mirza's this blue dress was something we couldn't take eyes off. It was a perfect dress for a stroll on a hot summer afternoon. This dress of hers was by Cover Story and it boasted abstract prints. Her dress was enhanced by a bateau-neckline and featured flared sleeves. The dress was cinched at the waist as otherwise it was a flared number. This number of Dia's exuded soothing vibes and she teamed it with flat brown sandals. The make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her beautiful look.

The Earthy-toned Number

Dia gave us boss lady vibes with this ensemble of hers, which was by Rocky Star. She donned this number for India's Achievers Awards, which took place in Bengaluru. Her dress was a statement piece and she looked impeccable. The dress of hers was dipped in a muted gold shade and enhanced by meticulously-doned textured prints. Dia's halter-necked number was totally figure-flattering and she teamed it with bright red pencil heels. The elaborate earrings came from the jewellery label, Viange. The make-up was marked by a matte lip shade and smoky kohl. The neat bun completed her pretty avatar.

The Striped Number

Dia wowed us with this blue striped dress too. She looked contemplative and this dress made for a perfect travel wear. Posed beautifully against a lush green backdrop, Dia was a vision to behold in this number of hers. This attire of hers came from the label, Burnt Soul and it was a sleeveless dress that was deep-necked and belted. Her dress featured a button-down and was marked by blue and white stripes. She paired it with white sports shoes and accessorised her look with shades. Her styling was minimally done and the make-up was enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and an impeccable bun, which rounded-out her avatar.

The Floral And Patchwork Number

Dia Mirza looked a class apart in this number, which was designed by Anita Dongre. She wore this dress for an Airbnb event and it was a midi dress with a structured bodice and a flared hem. This attire of hers was sleeveless and notched up by pretty floral accents and patchwork designs. The dress also featured red piping and she teamed it with beige sandals, which colour-blocked her number. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings and the make-up was highlighted by a glossy pinl lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses upped her stylish avatar.

The Soothing Shirt Dress

This was again a resort-wear-worthy number, which Dia pulled it off with a lot of grace. She wore this Payal Singhal dress for the Label Life. This shirt dress of hers was collared and featured beautiful floral accents. The dress was quarter-sleeved, structured, and belted. She teamed it with gorgeous green sandals, which went well with her number. It seemed that this time, Dia kept her look jewellery-free. The make-up was highlighted by a glossy red lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Red Dress

Dia Mirza looked fun and fabulous in this dress of hers, which came from the label, Rahi. She radiated cheerful vibes with this dress of hers, which was a voluminous number. This half-sleeved dress of hers featured a structured bodice and a flared silhouette with a deep side slit. Her dress was accentuated by white floral patterns and she teamed it with beige sandals. She accessorised her look with a quirky neckpiece. The make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a glossy lip shade. The curly tresses completed her stylish avatar.

So, which outfit and look of Dia's did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.