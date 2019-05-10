Dia Mirza's Printed Dress Is A Breezy Fashionable Treat On A Hot Summer Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza looked so effortless in her dress, which she wore recently for an event. The actress was a pure inspiration and gave us a fusion outfit idea. Her styling was awesome and she totally channelled resort vacay vibes. This look of hers would have instantly made us feel good and the dress was a breezy treat on a hot summer day.

She wore a half-sleeved attire, which resembled a kurta. It was beautifully notched up by intricate blue patterns and the metallic blue pipings. The dress was asymmetrical and flared and Dia looked like a breath of fresh air. We absolutely want to buy this dress, which she paired with vibrantly-printed flats that went well with her dress.

The 'Sanju' actress accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece, which complemented her attire. With this, she also gave us a solid styling tip. Her makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her classy avatar. What do you think about Dia's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.