    Dia Mirza Notches Up Her Red Carpet Look With This Simple Black Gown

    By
    |
    Dia Mirza Zee Cine Awards

    Dia Mirza kept her look understated as she attended the Zee Cine Awards 2019. She looked simply gorgeous in her gown, which was designed by Sharnita Nandwana. It was a humble gown and Dia's makeup and styling also complemented her look. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Dia wore a full-sleeved black gown, which featured sheer subtly-done sleeves. Her attire was V-necked and was accentuated by subtle embellishments. It was a stunning outfit, which Dia pulled off effortlessly. She paired her ensemble with matching heels, which went well with her look.

    Dia Mirza Style

    The styling was minimally done and Dia accessorised her look with diamond earrings, which came from Mirari. The makeup was refreshing and impeccably done. She notched up her look with a light makeup that was marked by softly contoured cheekbones, glossy nude lip shade, and heavy kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her stunning look. Dia looked beyond amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: dia mirza zee cine awards
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
