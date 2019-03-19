Dia Mirza Oozes Glamour And Boss Lady Vibes In Her Dark Red Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza was in Bangalore recently for a Dell India event. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in her dress, which was beautifully structural and came from the label, Massimo Dutti. The actress wore a figure-hugging number, which we thought was beautiful and classy. Take a look at her stunning dress, which has all our attention.

So, Dia wore a sharp V-neckline dress that was half-sleeved and plain-hued. It was a simple outfit with a subtle front slit. Her attire of the night was humble and something most of us could have sported. Dia teamed her ensemble with golden sandals, which were enhanced by fringe accents. However, apart from her sandals, her jewellery was gold-toned too.

So, her jewellery consisted of a tribal necklace and stunning danglers. Her jewellery came from the Tribe Amrapali and Masaba. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink touches and highlighted by a pink lip shade and kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. So, what do you think about Dia's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.