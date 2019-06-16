ENGLISH

    Dia Mirza’s Blue Floral Dress Makes For A Perfect All-Occasion Attire

    Dia Mirza Fashion

    Want some dress goals? Take inspiration from the gorgeous Dia Mirza, who sported a blue floral dress for the screening of her upcoming web series, 'Kaafir'. Dia looked gorgeous as always and exuded soothing vibes. Her styling was done to perfection and we couldn't take eyes off her. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    So, Dia wore a full-sleeved dress, which was on the flared side and accentuated by asymmetrical hem. This dress of hers was pleated at the border and enhanced by white floral accents. With this dress, Dia proved that her print game is indeed going strong. The dress was detailed with an overlapping detail and seemed perfect for almost any casual occasion.

    The 'Sanju' actress teamed her dress with silver sandals, which went well with her dress. She accessorised her look with sleek neckpiece, which gave us a jewellery goal. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar. So, how did you find Dia Mirza's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 20:42 [IST]
