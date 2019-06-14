From Sayani Gupta To Malaika Arora: Whose Patterned Outfit Did We Love The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This week, the leading celebs wowed us with fascinating prints. From Sayani Gupta to Malaika Arora, the divas flaunted diverse patterned outfits and inspired us to sport printed ensembles. While some played with classic prints, the others gave us refreshing prints. Floral, animal, and pop culture-inspired prints ruled the trends. Let's find out what these divas wore and who wowed us the most?

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta of 'Four More Shots Please!' was spotted at the screening of MIB and she looked awesome. She quite evidently had a dress goal for Game of Thrones fans (even though the series had a poor ending). Her dress came from Masaba's latest Game of Thrones collection. Her dress showed the power of seven kingdoms and it was dipped in an ash grey hue. This dress of hers came alive with black motifs and signified symbols associated with GOT. The ivory sigil storm dress was strapless with sheer pants. It was detailed with a flared structure and Sayani teamed it with pointed black sandals from Intoto. She also wore a snake chain and flow rings, which came from Misho. The make-up was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Her make-up had a bronzer effect and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' promotions are in full swing and recently the actress was spotted in this animal-printed outfit. She wore a belted maroon-hued jumpsuit that was full-sleeved with flared pants. Her jumpsuit was notched up by black-hued animal prints. We didn't like her attire a lot but Kiara certainly promoted retro fashion with this ensemble of hers. The make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her on-duty avatar.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin recently graced an event and she gave us a modern traditional attire goal with this ensemble of hers, which was from Raw Mango. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved kurta and matching cigarette pants. Her brocade ensemble was dipped in a metallic light blue shade and was spruced up by subtle golden and silver nature-inspired patterns. Kalki definitely looked smart and she paired her ethnic outfit with quirky beige sandals, which came from the label, Oceedee. She accessorised her look with 24K solid gold tops that featured divine motifs. She also wore pure gold pati choker, which elevated her style quotient. Kalki's jewellery came from Shri Paramani Jewels. The make-up was enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The pixie cut completed her traditional avatar.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has also been promoting her upcoming webseries on Zee5, 'Kaafir' and she has also been wooing us with her on-duty outfits. And this particular outfit of hers was one of our favourites. She wore a Basil Deer Forest Blazer Set, which effortlessly fascinated us. Dipped in a forest green shade, her blazer set was detailed with deer and jungle-inspired patterns. Her ensemble featured a flared silhouette and was belted. She wore black sandals and accessorised her look with an intricate bracelet. Her dainty earrings came from the label, Neophilia. The make-up was dewy with a matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her event avatar.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora recently graced a wedding and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday party and she wore a sari for both the occasions. Her exquisite sari was designed by Rohit Bal and it was an ivory-hued number. Talking about prints, her sari was notched up by gorgeous rose and green leaves patterns. However, apart from those designs, Malaika's sari was accentuated by golden embellished patterns, which accentuated her attire. She teamed her sari with a white blouse and accessorised her look with an elaborate neckpiece and maang-tikka. She carried a meticulously-printed clutch with her. The make-up was dewy with highlighted cheekbones, a red lip shade, and heavy kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

We thought Dia Mirza looked the best. However, Kalki Koechlin too wowed us. Whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.