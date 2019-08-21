LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Celebs In Glam Avatar For Manish Malhotra's Show Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 has begun and a number of celebs attended the Manish Malhotra's opening show, which had Katrina Kaif as the showstopper. The celebs such as Ishaan Khattar, Aparshakti Khurrana, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Khushi Kapoor, and Pooja Hegde among others showed us their strong fashion game with their extraordinary outfits. Let's take a look at the stunning outfits of our favourite celebrities from the opening show of LFW W/F 2019.

Karisma Kapoor

Biwi No. 1 actress, Karisma Kapoor made a statement with a sequinned black sari by Manish Malhotra. The shimmery sari had sleek lines which accentuated her sari. She opted for a sleeveless black colour halter neck backless blouse and to complete her look, she carried a matching small clutch. The actress pulled her hair back into a low bun. Well, Karisma can always effortlessly win us with her looks.

Khushi Kapoor

Though Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor has not entered the film industry but she is a regular at Bollywood's important events. Khushi arrived at LFW W/F 2019 gala event donning an A-shaped beige skirt with ruffled hem and she paired it with a matching coloured bralette. She accessorised her look with a delicate pearl necklace and bangles . Khushi rounded out her elegant look with complementing pumps and left her impeccable tresses loose.

Mrunal Thakur

Elegance never go out of style and to redefine that the Super 30 actress, Mrunal Thakur made an appearance in a classic white and silver ethnic full sleeved suit. Her traditional outfit was enhanced by intricate silver embroidery. She teamed her outfit with matching sandals and a beautiful white potli purse to complete her simple and graceful look.

Pooja Hegde

The seccond runner up of 2010's Miss Universe competition and Mohenjo Daro actress, Pooja Hegde stole the limelight with her sparkling pink lehenga with a deep-necked shiny pink blouse. Her tailored pink lehenga had floral prints and checkered lines. Pooja Hegde's lehenga was also detailed with a statement pink belt. The actress ditched the accessories and let her outfit do all the talking. With a minimal makeup and side-swept hairdo, Pooja left a great impresssion on the audience.

Sophie Choudry

Singer and film actress, Sophie Choudry nailed her traditional outfit as she attended the show in an embellished pastel green crop top with floral prints and a plain skirt highlighted by floral embroidery at the hem. She also carried a long embroidered cape, which completed her ethnic style. Sophie kept her look minimal with a jewellery-free look and she wrapped up her look with wavy tresses.

Daisy Shah

Jai Ho actress, Daisy Shah made heads turn with her beautiful powder blue sari, which was enhanced by silver sequins on the border. The actress wore a dazzling silver bralette, which matched with the border of the sari. With a casual drape and minimal makeup, the actress looked absolutely glamorous. Daisy completed her look with middle-parted sleek tresses.

Dia Mirza

The RHTDM and Sanju actress, Dia Mirza made a strong case for grey coloured sari. It was a modern sari with sleeveless ruffled blouse that added an interesting dimension to her plain sari. Her low waist sari featured multiple pleats. Dia notched up her look with pearl jewellery. And with this, she gave us a major sari and jewellery goal.

Amrita Arora

Actress, model, and TV presenter, Amrita Arora stunned us with a silver embellished sequinned jumpsuit. The sheer jumpsuit had ruffled sleeves and the entire outfit was accentuated by patterned sleek lines. She opted for brown and black-hued sandals and wrapped up her look with a puffed ponytail.

Athiya Shetty

White seems to be the colour of the season as Mubarakan actress, Athiya Shetty too made a stunning appearance with an all-white outfit. The actress aced the ethnic game in heavily emboidered white anarkali, which she teamed with a white embroidered net dupatta. Athiya paired her ensemble with simple beige coloured sandals and went for chic earrings that complemented her outfit. She completed her look with an impeccable bun.

Karan Johar

When it comes to fashion, the first name that comes to our mind is of Karan Johar, who is popularly known as Kjo. Karan is known for bringing in sass and class to the party and for the grand event, he had something special in store. He made an entry in asymmetrical black kurta with white bottoms. The black kurta was elaborated with an intricate design in golden hue. Apart from his attire, his shoes were also worth noticing. Pure gold!

Ishaan Khattar

The Dhadak actor, Ishaan Khattar graced the LFW 2019 opening show in an all-black outfit. He went for a black kurta with matching bottoms. The plain and elegant kurta featured meticulous design on the collar. What caught our attention were also his matching traditional shoes. Ishaan mirrored the spirit of a desi boy and totally wooed us with his fashion game.

Well, these were the outfits that celebrities opted for the opening show. Whose outfit you loved the most? Let us know that.