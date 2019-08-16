Khushi Kapoor’s Modern Midnight Blue Traditional Attire Will Take Away Your Blues; See Pics

ENGLISH

    Khushi Kapoor attended a wedding recently in Bali to attend her mother, Sridevi's close friend, Raakhee Punjabi's son's wedding ceremony. She graced the wedding ceremony with her father, Boney Kapoor and was also joined by her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor at the wedding. Khushi looked absolutely beautiful and opted for a modern number. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    With her attire, Khushi gave goals to us for the upcoming festive and wedding season. Fuss-free and flowy, it was a lightweight number and perfect for those, who want something comfortable. Her attire was from Jade by Monica and Karishma and Khushi Kapoor was styled by Tanya Ghavri. Her separates consisted of a one-shouldered midnight blue bustier with organza accents and voluminous skirt with elaborate embroidery. Her skirt was accentuated by intricate floral patterns in red and featured sheer fabric.

    Khushi Kapoor's ensemble was contemporary and ideal for bridesmaids. She accessorised her look minimally with light bangles and statement danglers, which notched up her traditional avatar. Her jewellery was from Kohar by Kanika. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, glossy lip shade, and smoky kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Khushi Kapoor looked amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 19:22 [IST]
