Rhea Chakraborty's Sassy Or Khushi Kapoor's Sporty: Whose Party Look Is More Slay-worthy? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rhea Chakraborty and Khushi Kapoor also attended the Chandon party hosted by Manish Malhotra. While one went for a bold dress, other went for a fun sporty attire. They both looked awesome in their own way and gave us two contrasting party outfit goals. Let's decode their ensembles and looks.

Rhea Chakraborty's Black Dress

Rhea Chakraborty wore a little black dress, which was not just about anybody's cup of tea. She wore a sleeveless round-necked number that was structured and accentuated by side slits on the waist area. The dress enhanced her slender frame and Rhea paired it with black bondage sandals and carried a purse with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-parted tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Khushi Kapoor's Colour-blocked Separates

Khushi Kapoor gave us a refreshing and comfy party wear with those sporty separates. She looked stylish and made a strong case for colour-blocks. Khushi paired her sleeveless white crop top with maroon straight-fit pants. It was an awesome combination and she teamed her outfit with black sandals. Khushi accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece. Her makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and dark kohl. The sleek tresses completed her look.

So, whose party look wowed you more and you would like to try? Let us know that in the comment section.