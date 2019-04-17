ENGLISH

    Khushi Kapoor Gave Us Style Cues On Jazzing Up The Wardrobe Basics With This Top

    By
    |
    Khushi Kapoor Kalank

    Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted at the special screening of 'Kalank'. Janhvi's younger sibling taught us how to jazz up the wardrobe basics. She wore a humble outfit but her ensemble was every inch eye-catching. Take a look at her attire, which has all our attention.

    So, Khushi wore a simple top and denims. Her denims were dipped in the lighter shade of blue and she spruced up her look with a top, which was accentuated by a burst of vibrant colours. Her top was splashed in green, red, and purple hue and we couldn't take eyes off her. It was a full-sleeved top and with this pairing, Khushi not only channelled quirky vibes but also looked comfy.

    Khushi Kapoor Fashion

    She also enhanced her comfort quotient by pairing her ensemble with black and pink sports shoes. Well, that certainly gave her look an athleisure touch. She carried a texured black side bag with her and the makeup was highlighted by a neon lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek tresses completed her casual avatar. So, what do you think about Khushi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
