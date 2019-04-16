TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Khushi Kapoor's Red Attire Is The Perfect Outfit To Add To Your Wardrobe
Khushi Kapoor was spotted recently in red separates and she looked a class apart. Janhvi's younger sibling proved to us that her fashion sense is as awesome as Janhvi's. She looked pretty and gave us a perfect date dress. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.
So, Khushi wore a textured red blouse that was cropped and featured voluminous sleeves. The blouse was detailed with an overlapping detail and Khushi paired it with a skirt that matched with the blouse. It was a striking combination and she paired her ensemble with black-hued sneakers, which went well with her look.
Khushi kept her look jewellery-free and carried a brown purse with her. The makeup was light and natural and touched up by a pink lip shade. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her look. Khushi looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.