    Khushi Kapoor's Red Attire Is The Perfect Outfit To Add To Your Wardrobe

    By
    |
    Khushi Kapoor Fashion

    Khushi Kapoor was spotted recently in red separates and she looked a class apart. Janhvi's younger sibling proved to us that her fashion sense is as awesome as Janhvi's. She looked pretty and gave us a perfect date dress. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    So, Khushi wore a textured red blouse that was cropped and featured voluminous sleeves. The blouse was detailed with an overlapping detail and Khushi paired it with a skirt that matched with the blouse. It was a striking combination and she paired her ensemble with black-hued sneakers, which went well with her look.

    Khushi Kapoor Style

    Khushi kept her look jewellery-free and carried a brown purse with her. The makeup was light and natural and touched up by a pink lip shade. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her look. Khushi looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    khushi kapoor celeb spotting
    Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
