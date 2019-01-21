ENGLISH

Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Party Outfits Are Retro With A Contemporary Twist

By
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Fashion

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are proving to be one of the most fashionable siblings in the B-town. Their outfit choices are trendy and relevant and they never fail to wow us. Well, fashion runs in the family. So, this time too, the fashionista sisters turned heads with their ensembles, which were party perfect and hinted at the timeless fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

Talking about Janhvi first, she wore something denim and classic. The 'Dhadak' star wore a white-hued corset top, which featured bell sleeves. It was a deep-necked top, which Janhvi paired with a distressed denim skirt. Now, that was a classy retro combination with a contemporary twist. She teamed her ensemble with brown-hued pumps, which contrasted her outfit. Janhvi's makeup was dewy-toned with a bright red lip shade and smoky kohl. She notched up her avatar with an impeccable ponytail. The sleek danglers rounded out her groovy look.

Khushi Kapoor Fashion

Khushi, on the other hand, wore separates and made a strong case for prints. She wore something pink and white. Janhvi's younger sibling donned a white crop top and paired it with floral printed shorts and a matching structured jacket. Her shiny blue-hued sandals also colour-blocked her attire and she wore minimal jewellery to notch up her look. The makeup was dewy-toned with a deep red lip shade and accentuated cheekbones. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. So, whose look did you like more- Janhvi's or Khushi's? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
