Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Steal The Limelight With Deep Red And Pastel Outfits

By
Janhvi and Khushi

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also attended the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The sisters looked amazing as ever in their traditional outfits. While Janhvi went for deep hue, Khushi opted for pastel shades. They looked radiant in their ethnic ensembles.

So, coming to Janhvi first, she wore a deep maroon and gold lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was a resplendent attire, which Janhvi pulled off with a lot of grace. Her attire consisted of a gold embellished blouse and she paired it with a voluminous skirt that was enhanced by motifs of majestic forts. She draped a plain maroon dupatta that was intricately bordered.

Janhvi Khushi Isha Ambani

Janhvi's jewellery came from Satyani Fine Jewels and Tyaani by Karan Johar. She teamed her attire with ruby and polki chaandbaalis. She also wore a statement ring to notch up her traditional avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Khushi wore a pastel pink and gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra, which seemed soft and feminine. She also wore a blouse that was elaborated by gold embellishment and teamed it with a flared skirt that was splashed in pink hue but intricately done with gold-embellished floral motifs. Khushi draped a pastel pink dupatta and spruced up her ethnic avatar with delicate studs and classy bangles. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and matching eyeshadow. The middle-parted romantic tresses completed her look.

So, how did you find their outfits? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
