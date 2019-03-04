ENGLISH

    Khushi Kapoor Notches Up The Glam Quotient With This Ivory Number

    By
    |
    Khushi Kapoor Fashion
    Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor also graced the pre-wedding event of Akash Ambani. She looked ethereal in her ensemble, which was a cross between traditional and contemporary. Her outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra and Khushi looked insanely beautiful. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Khushi wore an ivory-hued number, which was glamorous and was a break from the lehenga. She wore a gorgeous gown that was inspired by sari. Her attire featured a corset bodice and the skirt was highlighted by a thigh-high slit. It was a beautifully embellished number that featured a sari-like drape and a flowy hem. Khushi teamed and notched up her attire with a meticulously embroidered full-sleeved jacket, which totally went with her ensemble.

    Khushi Kapoor Style
    Instagram

    She wore shiny golden sandals, which colour-blocked her ivory attire. She spruced up her look with elaborate earrings, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The cheekbones were enhanced by pink touches and the pink lip shade and dramatic kohl added to her look. The sleek tresses rounded out her glam avatar. So, what do you think about Khushi Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    khushi kapoor manish malhotra
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
     

