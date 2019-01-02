Khushi Kapoor's Pastel Dress Is The Laidback Attire That We All Need

Janhvi's sister, Khushi Kapoor gave us a summer-perfect look and looked absolutely cute. She was spotted in the city and wore the prettiest dress ever. Well, with her dress of the day, Khushi channelled the 60s look. Let's decode her outfit of the day.

Khushi wore a sleeveless midi dress that featured a V-shaped halter neckline and a structured silhouette. Her baby pink dress was subtly checkered and totally had a soothing touch. It was a beautiful attire, which we wished we had in our wardrobes. It was a breezy ensemble, perfect for a brunch date or a resort vacay.

She teamed her dress with white-hued flat sandals, which elevated her style quotient and colour-blocked her attire. Khushi also accessorised her look with metallic bangles and earrings and carried an elegant brown purse with her. The makeup was light and marked by a natural pink lip shade. The voluminous side-swept tresses completed her gorgeous avatar.

So, how did you find Khushi Kapoor's dress of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.