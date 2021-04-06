Wild Dog Promotion: Dia Mirza Flaunts A Festive-Perfect Brocade Yoke Kurta Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A proud advocate of textiles and eco-friendly fashion, Dia Mirza left us awestruck with her latest ensemble, which she wore for the promotions of Wild Dog. She wore a comfy kurta set for the event and looked radiant in her ensemble, with her jewellery game on-point. The diva was styled by Theia Tekchandaney and we have decoded this look of hers for the upcoming festive fashion goal.

So, Dia wore an ensemble, which was designed by Payal Khandwala and it was a handwoven brocade yoke kurta by the designer. It was a flared kurta with an intricately-done neckline that was accentuated by gold motifs. The silhouette was the kurta was designed such that it offered comfort and with side seams, her outfit promised comfort quotient. Dia seemed to team this kurta with matching palazzo pants but you can also pair it with lounge or cigarette pants and a complementing dupatta.

She wore the embellished golden kolhapuri sandals with her ensemble, which went well with her outfit and were designed by Aprajita Toor. She accessorised her look with a stunning pair of earrings, which spruced up her fusion look. As for her makeup, Dia wore a pink lip shade, contoured her cheekbones, and sported a smoky kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Dia Mirza looked pretty in her ensemble. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.