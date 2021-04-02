Dia Mirza Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Floral Printed Kaftan As She Announces Her Pregnancy Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Congratulations to the new mommy-to-be in the Bollywood town, Dia Mirza! The actress, who tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February 2021, is all set to embrace motherhood as she is expecting her first child with him. Sharing a beautiful sun-kissed picture on Instagram from her Maldives holiday, the actress surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy. In the picture, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in a pretty floral-printed kaftan dress. So, let us take a close look at her outfit for maternity fashion goals.

So, in the latest picture, Dia Mirza was seen cradling her baby bump and giving a side pose. She was decked up in a half-sleeved keyhole-neckline bright red kafan dress. It was accentuated by intricate blossoming floral patterns in pink shade and leaf prints in green colour. The sleeves of her kaftan were quite loose and it added to the stylish quotient. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with light-pink nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Dia kept her face flawless and pinkish. Her brows were filled properly. She applied black kohl lightly while her eyelashes were coated with mascara. The growing pregnancy glow could be clearly seen on her cheeks as it was pink. The pink lip shade spruced up her makeup look. The Thappad actress let loose her silky straight tresses and looked gorgeous.

Sharing the picture, Dia Mirza wrote, 'Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'.

So, what do you think about this stunning maternity look of Dia Mirza? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Dia Mirza's Instagram