FDCI X LFW: Top 3 Hairstyles To Steal From From The Fashion Week Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Lakme Fashion Week has become an anticipated event in the world of fashion and beauty. The five-day grand event is where we get to see all the trends in both style and beauty. This year the jointly-organised FDCI X LFW witnessed a few but some very stunning hairstyles on the runway, that held our attention. Classy, chic, and stylish, the hairstyles were refreshing and the ones who sported the best hairstyles were the showstoppers Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza, and Pooja Hegde. The three actresses rocked their gorgeous attires with amazing hairstyles and gave us major hair goals for upcoming festivals. So, let us take a quick look at their hairstyles.

Kiara Advani's Braided Bun

Kiara Advani walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kartik Aaryan on the fourth day of FDCI X LFW. The actress looked super stunning as she teamed her heavily embellished lehenga with a dazzling braided bun. Keeping the partition from the centre, she first created french braids from both the sides and then tied all her tresses into a neat side bun. Her make-up was highlighted by pointed brows, thick winged eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Dia Mirza's Elegant Bun

Dia Mirza turned showstopper for the brand Taneira on the final day of FDCI X LFW and made many heads turn with her decent and elegant look in a patterned saree and neat hair bun. Her hair was partitioned from the side and were given a little side twist, to add style to her look. It was then tied into a neat and elegant bun. Her make-up look was also very pretty. It was marked by perfectly filled brows, soft kohl, black eyeliner, oodles of mascara, soft blush, and maroon lip shade.

Pooja Hegde's Half Hairdo

Pooja Hegde set the ramp on fire as she walked in beautiful blue lehenga for Varun Chakkilam label. Her lehenga looked extremely gorgeous but it was her hairstyle, that upped her look. The actress made a voluminous puff at the front and secured it with hair pins while her remaining tresses were left loose. To create the voluminous puff, she teased the strands from the front by pulling them softly. Her gorgeous make-up marked by thick brows, subtle kohl, bold blue eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved these stunning hairstyles of the actresses. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram