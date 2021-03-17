Just In
Dia Mirza Shows Flower Power In A Beautiful Lavender Floral Printed Saree In Her Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza is that one actress in the Bollywood industry who has never failed to grab our attention with her ethnic looks. The actress is mostly seen flaunting her traditional looks in lehengas, suits, and sarees but we must say it's all her elegance and grace that make her all attire look even more beautiful. Recently, Dia yet again mesmerised us with her pretty look by sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Dressed in a lavender-hued floral printed saree, the diva looked marvellous and showed flower power. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for summer fashion goals.
So, Dia Mirza opted for a lavender colour dyed nature-inspired gorgeous saree, which was designed by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani and she looked very beautiful in it. Her saree was accentuated by blossoming multi-hued florals and dark green leaves patterns with intricately-printed purple border. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress draped the floor-length pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a stylish sleeveless matching blouse. Dia wore a golden embellished belt over her pallu that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with blue-stoned earrings that came from the label Peepul.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black eyeliner, purple eye shadow, mascara, pink blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look. The Thappad actress pulled back her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses into a low ponytail and looked lovely.
So, what do you think about this saree look of Dia Mirza? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pics Source- Instagram