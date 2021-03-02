Dia Mirza Looks Oh-So-Dreamy In Her Beautiful Lehengas And Saree In Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it in lehengas, sarees, or in simple ethnic suits, Dia Mirza has never failed to impress us with her traditional looks. On her wedding day, she looked elegance personified in her red attire and we couldn't take our eyes off her. Recently too, the actress treated us with her absolutely beautiful ethnic looks as she turned cover star for Aza Fashions magazine's 10th issue. Dia sported some very pretty coloured lehengas and a regal saree, in which she looked dreamy. So, let us take a close look at her stunning outfits and decode it for fashion inspiration.

Dia Mirza In A Multicolour Patterned Lehenga

Dia Mirza was decked up in a beautiful heavy multicolour lehenga, which came from the label Itrh and was accentuated by stylish block patterns from golden thread. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless golden choli and draped an equally pretty patterned dupatta over her one shoulder. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the actress accessorised her look with green pearls detailed gold-toned maangtikka, a pair of earrings, and bracelet from Tyaani. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, and pink lipstick.

Dia Mirza In A Pastel Pink Modern Lehenga

Dia Mirza sported a pastel pink-hued stylish and modern lehenga by Anamika Khanna. It was a wrap-style lehenga, which featured sharp pleats and asymmetrical border. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless plain blouse that featured a big semi-cut golden patch. The patch was intricately embroidered and had tassels detailing. The actress draped the matching patterned dupatta like a cape from the back and looked pretty. She completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with red pearls-detailed earrings and a choker from Golecha's Jewels. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink glossy lip shade.

Dia Mirza In An Off White Saree

Dia Mirza was dressed to slay in an off-white saree from Couture by Niharika. It was a plain elegant saree, which was accentuated by intricate checked patterned border. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a half-sleeved crew-neck embroidered matching blouse. The actress notched up her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of studs, bracelet, and ring from Golecha's Jewels. Dia pulled back her mid-parted curled locks and tied it into a half hairdo. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

Dia Mirza In A Floral Lehenga

Dia Mirza looked gorgeous as ever in her beautiful light-colour lehenga by Rahul Mishra, which was accentuated by pink and yellow floral patterns and intricate peach prints on the hem. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching choli and draped a sheer mint-green hued floral embroidered dupatta. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and an exquisite choker. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, mascara, pink metallic eye shadow, soft blush, and pale pink lipstick.

