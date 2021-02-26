Makeup Artist Shares A Video Of Dia Mirza Getting Ready For Her Wedding Day And It’s Taking Over The Internet! Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

It's been over a week since Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The pictures from their wedding day got viral in no time and still we're not over it as the new pictures and videos from the festivities are constantly popping up on our social media. It was just yesterday when the actress mesmerised us with her stunning pictures from mehendi ceremony and now a BTS video of her getting ready for her wedding day, is taking over the internet. The video showed Dia sitting on a chair and getting her hair and the final touches done. So, take a look at the video and find how she got ready as we talk in detail about her bridal look.

So, the BTS video of Dia Mirza getting final touches for her wedding day was shared by makeup artist Shraddha Mishra. The video started with a glimpse of Dia's hair from the back. It was tied up into an elegant romantic bun, adorned with white mogra flowers. It also showed the hairstylist fixing the mogra to her bun with bobby pins. The camera is then brought towards the front and showed the actress dressed in a red floral printed grey robe. After hair, she got her makeup and the final touches done. It again showed the makeup artist applying blush to her cheeks and eye shadow all over her lids and the crease part. Then again, the camera was rotated and showed her complete hair look. Lastly, the video showed the glimpses of the couple posing for the camera for the pictures in their wedding outfits.

Taking to her Instagram, makeup artist Shraddha also wrote, 'One in a billion @diamirzaofficial

Thankyou for trusting me on your big day. You are very special to me. I love you forever and ever. Wish you a lifetime of happiness Hair & Makeup @shraddhamishra8'.

We absolutely loved Dia Mirza's gorgeous bridal makeup and stunning hairstyle and she looked beautiful as ever. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.