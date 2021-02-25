Dia Mirza’s Gorgeous Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony In A Bright Yellow Ethnic Suit Is Winning The Internet Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February 2021 in an intimate ceremony in the garden outside her residence. The wedding pictures of the actress did rounds on social media for many days and now her gorgeous pictures from her mehendi ceremony is winning the internet. She took to her Instagram feed to share a set of sun-kissed pictures of hers dressed in a beautiful bright yellow ethnic suit. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her lovely ensemble and gave major fashion goals for such occasions. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for her mehendi function, Dia Mirza opted for a bright yellow pretty ethnic suit, which came from Nafisa Rachel William's label. Her suit consisted of a round-collar long kurti that was accentuated by intricate silver embroidered patterns on the bodice with some purple accents too. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she teamed her kurti with plain flared bottoms and draped a sheer dupatta that featured golden border and covered her arms. The Thappad actress completed her look with a pair of flip-flops and upped her look with flower accessories that consisted of a maang tikka, a pair of earrings, bracelets, and rings.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Dia slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo and let loose the remaining ones.

So, what do you think about this look and outfit of Dia Mirza? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Dia Mirza's Instagram