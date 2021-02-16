Dia Mirza’s Dewy Wedding Day Makeup Deserves To Be Bookmarked By Every Minimalist Bride Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza surprised everyone with her wedding announcement and now, when she is finally hitched, we can't stop gushing over her bridal look. The diva tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony yesterday. The pictures from her big day are doing rounds on the internet today and we can't stop adoring her bridal makeup. The Thappad actress went for a dewy base and subtle makeup that was highlighted by black kohl, eyeliner, mascara, metallic light-pink eye shadow, pink cheekbones, and light red lipstick. Her makeup look is what can be easily copied and for sure, deserves to be bookmarked by every minimalist bride. Here are the steps to follow to get the similar makeup look.

What you need

• Moisturiser

• Sun-screen

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Metallic light pink eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Nude eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Black eyeliner

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Light red lipstick

• Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

• Firstly, hydrate your skin with the moisturiser. Use sun-screen only if you are having day wedding.

• Now, apply the primer on the entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some nude eyeshadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease. Take time to blend it until you get the desired tone.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take some metallic light-pink eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and tear-ducts. Blend it properly to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Apply black kohl on the waterline.

• Apply a thin line from black eyeliner on your upper lash line.

• Fill and define your brows, using the eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look by applying light red lipstick or you can even go for pink shade.

• Lastly, set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this bridal makeup look of Dia Mirza? Let us know that in the comment section.